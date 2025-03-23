One of the Best Animated Trilogies of All Time Is Finally Heading to the Same Streaming Service

One of the most frustrating aspects of the streaming era is that film series can often get split up between different services, making it difficult to finish an entire story without paying for multiple subscriptions. That has been the case for the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy for a while now. The first two films in the series are on Netflix, but the third entry — How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World — isn’t on any service at all. That will change very soon.

On April, the widely acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy will finally be available on a single service. According to Peacock’s April newsletter, the streamer will be adding How to Train Your Dragon, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World on April 1st.

The timing of this couldn’t be better for the franchise, as the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie is hitting theaters this summer. Starting April 1st, fans will have the chance to watch the entire animated trilogy before heading out to see the new How to Train Your Dragon on the big screen.

Coming Soon to Peacock

All three How to Train Your Dragon movies are going to be coming back to Peacock at the start of April, but they just a few of the horde of movies set to be added to the streamer’s lineup. You can check out the full lineup of Peacock’s April 1st movie additions below!

