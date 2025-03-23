One of the Best Animated Trilogies of All Time Is Finally Heading to the Same Streaming Service

One of the most frustrating aspects of the streaming era is that film series can often get split up between different services, making it difficult to finish an entire story without paying for multiple subscriptions. That has been the case for the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy for a while now. The first two films in the series are on Netflix, but the third entry — How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World — isn’t on any service at all. That will change very soon.
On April, the widely acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy will finally be available on a single service. According to Peacock’s April newsletter, the streamer will be adding How to Train Your Dragon, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World on April 1st.
The timing of this couldn’t be better for the franchise, as the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie is hitting theaters this summer. Starting April 1st, fans will have the chance to watch the entire animated trilogy before heading out to see the new How to Train Your Dragon on the big screen.
Coming Soon to Peacock
All three How to Train Your Dragon movies are going to be coming back to Peacock at the start of April, but they just a few of the horde of movies set to be added to the streamer’s lineup. You can check out the full lineup of Peacock’s April 1st movie additions below!
Age of Adeline
All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta
Along Came A Nanny
American Graffiti
At Home In Mitford
Babe
The Babe
Babe: Pig In The City
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Balls of Fury
Best Christmas Party Ever
The Big Bang
Big Sky River
Birds Of Paradise
Blue Streak
Bruce Almighty
Carlito’s Way
Casino
Caught-Up
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Christmas Bedtime Stories
Christmas For Keeps
Christmas Homecoming
The Con Is On
Creed III
Crimetime: Freefall
Dark Waters
The Dilemma
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat
Draft Day
Dreamgirls
Entertaining Christmas
The Exorcist
Exorcist: The Beginning
Eye Of The Beholder
Face/Off
The Fighter
Flipping For Christmas
For a Good Time Call…
Funny People
Gangs of New York (2003)
The Good House
Good Neighbors
Grandma’s Boy
Grease
Half Baked
Happy Gilmore
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
The Homesman
Hop
How High
How To Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Interstellar
The Italian Job
Jawbone
Joseph: King of Dreams
Kicking & Screaming
Last Night in Soho
Legend
Make It Happen
Mallrats
Mamma Mia!
Michael Jackson’s This Is It*
Moneyball
My Dreams Of You
Napa Ever After
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
No Country For Old Men
Noah
Nobody
A Novel Romance
One Summer
The Photograph
Prey
The Prince of Egypt
Pulp Fiction
Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Savages
Scarface
School Dance
Sea Level
Shanghai (2015)
Shaun The Sheep
Shutter Island
Sister Act
Sisters
Sleigh Bells Ring
Small Town Crime
Snow White and The Huntsman
Soul Plane
Sprung
Taken
Tarzan (2014)
A Taste Of Love
That Awkward Moment
Trainspotting
True Justice: Family Ties
An Uncommon Grace
The Untouchables
Vampire Academy
The Vatican Tapes
Wild Oats
You, Me, And Him