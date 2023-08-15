Netflix's Maestro Trailer Starring Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper Released

Maestro just got a teaser trailer from Netflix. The movie stars Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan as Leonard Bernstein and his love Felicia Mantealegre Cohn Bernstein. Some viewers might not be aware, but the conductor is a legend in stage and music. Bernstein brought the music of West Side Story to life. However, the music is only part of the story here. His love for Felicia stretched across their lives over decades. Mulligan sparks as the woman who moved to New York City pursuing a career in entertainment. These two individuals had a path that would just not be denied. Check out the trailer and a description for yourself down below!

Here's how Netflix descibes the movie: "Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

"Mulligan and Cooper headline the cast of Maestro, which also includes Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and Miriam Shor."

Bradley Cooper Has Been Looking Forward to This Role

(Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Cooper might be known to ComicBook.com readers as a Guardian of the Galaxy. But, he's been very excited about his role in Maestro for a long time. Variety got the actor into a room with fellow Marvel actor Mahershala Ali last January. They talked about how he's been dreaming of being a conductor since an early age. This Netflix project has given him a chance to chase that dream.

"I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I was 8. Listening to music, falling in love with it and being able to really know every single moment of a piece, like Tchaikovsky's Opus 35 in D major, this violin concerto," Cooper gushed. "I could do it as if I know everything about it without really being able to speak the language, obviously."

The actor also joined up back when Steven Spielberg was attached to the project. "I always knew that Steven Spielberg knew that I had this obsession with conducting," added Cooper. "He had this biopic idea and was talking to me about potentially acting in it. But I had just been working on A Star Is Born. And I said, 'Listen, all I want to do is write and direct movies. I always felt like I could play a conductor, but may I research the material and see if I can write it and direct it? Would you let me do that?' "

Carey Mulligan Was A Huge Acquisition for This Project

Maestro managing to net the Promising Young Woman star was very well received by fans. The Bernstein family put out a statement of their surprise and delight along with her co-star. It sounds like Bradley Cooper definitely appreciates the talent she brings to any project she finds herself in.

"I was struck by Carey ever since I saw her on stage many years ago and I haven't missed a performance of hers since," Cooper said complimenting his co-star. "I am humbled to be working with such a mammoth talent, as well as such a kind person in Carey."

Jamie, Bernstein would add, "We're absolutely thrilled that Carey Mulligan will play our mother in Maestro. Carey will surely capture Felicia's unique combination of wit, warmth, elegant beauty, and depth of emotion. We also love the way Carey conveys a kind of storybook European grace, which was something our mother embodied as well."

Will you be checking out Maestro when it releases on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below!