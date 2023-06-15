Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett to Partner on New Movie

After building prolific careers on their own, longtime friends Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett are set to join forces on a new collaboration. On Wednesday, reports revealed that Cooper and Arnett will be working together on a mysterious new movie titled Is This Thing On?. Both actors are expected to star in the project, which would be directed by Cooper, whose recent work behind the camera includes A Star Is Born and the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro. Cooper most recently appeared in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and reprised his role as Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Studios threequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with Arnett's recent projects including the Max documentary SmartLess: On the Road and the upcoming TV adaptation of Twisted Metal.

The script for Is This Thing On? was reportedly co-written by Arnett and Mark Chappell, with a draft of the script being turned in before the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Cooper will reportedly "likely" make edits to that script once the strike is over. The plot of the film is currently unknown at this time. Cooper will also produce the project via his Lea Pictures banner, along with Arnett and Kris Thykier, with John Bishop executive producing.

