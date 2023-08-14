One of the Worst Fast & Furious Sequels Arrives on the Netflix Top 10
2 Fast 2 Furious is the latest film in the Fast Saga making waves on Netflix.
The first five films in the beloved Fast & Furious franchise were added to Netflix's streaming lineup in the United States at the start of August. Over the past couple of weeks, the first film in the series has been a mainstay on the rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list, while Fast Five has also popped up on the rankings on a few occasions. The Fast and the Furious kicked off the entire franchise, and Fast Five is widely considered to be one of the saga's best, so it wasn't surprising to see them getting a lot of love from Netflix subscribers. This week, whoever, one of the weaker Fast films debuted on the list.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features the arrival of 2 Fast 2 Furious, John Singleton's Miami-set sequel from 2003. 2 Fast 2 Furious is considered by many to be among the Fast Saga's worst movies. It was listed ninth out of 11 Fast films in ComicBook.com's own ranking of the franchise.
All that to say, there's still some fun to be had with 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Netflix subscribers are starting to discover just that. Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees the film in the number 10 overall spot.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Heart of Stone
"An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable — and dangerous — weapon."
2. Untold: Johnny Football
"This documentary traces the meteoric rise and precipitous fall of football star Johnny Manziel via interviews with friends, coaches and Manziel himself."
3. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."
4. Safe
"A former cage fighter's rescue of an abducted 12-year-old girl pits them both against Triad gangs, the Russian Mafia and a bunch of corrupt cops."
5. River Wild
"A group of whitewater rafters becomes stranded in raging rapids when they're targeted by a saboteur intent on keeping shocking secrets buried."
6. The Fast and the Furious
"An undercover cop infiltrates a Los Angeles street-racing crew suspected of big hijackings and unexpectedly falls for the gang leader's sister."
7. Despicable Me
"A villainous mastermind's plan to steal the moon from the sky veers off course when a trio of orphans looking for a dad capture his heart instead."
8. Fatale
"A one-night stand in Las Vegas turns into a nightmare for a married, successful sports agent when the stranger he cheated with wreaks havoc on his life."
9. Bee Movie
"A worker bee stuck in a dead-end job making honey sues humans when he learns that they've been stealing bees' nectar all along."
10. 2 Fast 2 Furious
"Arrested in Miami, former cop Brian O'Conner accepts a deal with the FBI to go undercover as a cartel river — and enlists the help of an old pal in LA."