One of the Worst Fast & Furious Sequels Arrives on the Netflix Top 10

The first five films in the beloved Fast & Furious franchise were added to Netflix's streaming lineup in the United States at the start of August. Over the past couple of weeks, the first film in the series has been a mainstay on the rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list, while Fast Five has also popped up on the rankings on a few occasions. The Fast and the Furious kicked off the entire franchise, and Fast Five is widely considered to be one of the saga's best, so it wasn't surprising to see them getting a lot of love from Netflix subscribers. This week, whoever, one of the weaker Fast films debuted on the list.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features the arrival of 2 Fast 2 Furious, John Singleton's Miami-set sequel from 2003. 2 Fast 2 Furious is considered by many to be among the Fast Saga's worst movies. It was listed ninth out of 11 Fast films in ComicBook.com's own ranking of the franchise.

All that to say, there's still some fun to be had with 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Netflix subscribers are starting to discover just that. Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees the film in the number 10 overall spot.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!