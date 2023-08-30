Netflix Renews The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 3

The story of Mickey Haller is going to continue on Netflix, at least for another season. The Lincoln Lawyer, starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, has been a major success for Netflix since it premiered last year. The two seasons released so far have been met with critical acclaim and been a constant presence atop the streamer's TV rankings. It's not exactly surprising to hear that it'll be coming back for another installment.

On Wednesday, Netflix officially announced that The Lincoln Lawyer was renewed for Season 3. The new installment will consist of 10 episodes and is going to be based on the fifth book in Michael Connelly's book series, The Gods of Guilt.

"The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly's universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again." Co-showrunners and executive producers Ted Humphrey and Daily Rodriguez said in a statement.

"We're thrilled to bring back The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season," added Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada. "Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez have taken us deeper into Mickey Haller's world, building out characters and stories that have connected with our global audience, and we look forward to seeing what they have in store for everyone's favorite lawyer. The show continues to top our global lists and it's a testament to the work from a creative powerhouse team including Michael Connelly, David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman and our partners at A+E Studios."

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3

With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes still ongoing, there's no telling when work on the new season will actually begin, nor when it will eventually return to Netflix. What we do know, however, is that the setup for Season 3's story began in the finale of Season 2.

"The season ends with a cliffhanger that clearly tees up the next season. The last 10 minutes of this season are the first couple of chapters of the next book that we're gonna adapt," Humphrey told Collider in a recent interview. "We had begun the process of that. We had convened our writers and began the process of that when the writers strike happened. Hollywood is obviously in a state of crisis right now. We obviously had to stop, as soon as the strike happened, but we're very excited to get back to that, as soon as the strike is resolved. We are not officially greenlit for a third season. Netflix won't do that until after the numbers come out from the second season, but everything looks positive. It was a vote of confidence in the show that they greenlit a writers room for a third season. So, we know where we're going. We know what we're basing it on."

