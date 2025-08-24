Netflix Is Now Streaming One of Matthew McConaughey’s Best Movies

Netflix subscribers can now stream one of Matthew McConaughey’s best movies ever. The actor made his acting debut portraying a murder victim in a 1992 episode of Unsolved Mysteries and has gone on to appear in memorable roles over the decades, including as lawyer Jake Brigance in 1996’s A Time to Kill and fugitive Mud in the 2012 film of the same name, as well as an Oscar-winning performance as Ron Woodroof in 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club. In 1993, McConaughey appeared in one of his most memorable roles yet, and the movie is now streaming on Netflix.

Director Richard Linklater’s 1993 movie Dazed and Confused is now streaming on Netflix as of August 1, 2025. The coming-of-age comedy takes place over the course of just 24 hours as a group of Austin, Texas teens celebrate the last day of school before summer break. The film showcases interconnected stories focused on a variety of characters and social groups, from rising ninth graders undergoing hazing rituals to a football star’s refusal to sign a clean living pledge for his coach. In addition to McConaughey, Dazed and Confused stars Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich, Cole Hauser, Parker Posey, Adam Goldberg, Nicky Katt, Joey Lauren Adams, Rory Cochrane, and Anthony Rapp.

Why You Should Watch Dazed and Confused

Dazed and Confused is a must-watch for McConaughey fans for more reason than one. More than three decades have passed since the movie released in theaters on September 24, 1993, and the actor has gone on to star in numerous other projects, but his performance as David Wooderson in Dazed and Confused remains a career highlight. The actor’s portrayal of 20-year-old who just can’t seem to grow out of his old party-boy ways offers a humorous contrast to the more mature and serious roles he took on later in his career. McConaughey’s improvised lines like “Alright, alright, alright,” are still quoted to this day, making the character one of the actor’s most iconic.

Dazed and Confused wasn’t a box office success when it hit theaters, but it has risen to become a cult classic thanks to its authentic and relatable portrayal of high school life in the ‘70s, excellent ensemble cast and characters, and timeless themes that still ring true today. The film is McConaughey’s fourth-highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics’ score and 90% audience score.

Netflix’s streaming catalog has been growing throughout August 2025, with new TV shows and movies arriving daily. Dozens of titles have already joined the streaming lineup, with even more set to be added later this month. After watching Dazed and Confused, Netflix subscribers can watch some of these recent film additions, too.

