Jurassic Park, Joker & More Movies Leaving Netflix in April
Netflix is losing dozens of popular titles next month.
There are some changes coming to Netflix in April. No, the next price hike hasn't been announced yet, and Netflix doesn't have any major structural changes on the horizon, but the streamer's lineup is going to look a bit different by the end of next month. On Wednesday, Netflix released the monthly newsletter for April 2024, revealing to subscribers every new movie and TV show making their way to the streaming roster in the next month.
Unfortunately, those newsletters also come with a bit of bad news as well. While Netflix will be adding quite a few movies and shows in April, the service will also be losing several titles as well. All throughout the month of April, there will be popular titles exiting the lineup.
Things get started early in April with hit films like Marshall and The Nice Guys leaving Netflix in the first 10 days of the month. A couple of weeks later, the service will lose titles like The Meg, Train to Busan, and The Hateful Eight.
The biggest day for Netflix exits in April will be the final day of the month. On April 30th, Netflix loses a bunch of movies, including Jurassic Park, Joker, Elvis, 13 Going on 30, Erin Brockovich, and Mamma Mia!
Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2024
Leaving 4/4/24
Day of the Dead: Bloodline
Imposters: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 4/7/24
Marshall
Leaving 4/8/24
The Nice Guys
Leaving 4/9/24
Horrible Bosses 2
Leaving 4/11/24
Deliver Us from Evil
Leaving 4/15/24
Rush
Synchronic
The Zookeeper's Wife
Leaving 4/22/24
The Meg
Train to Busan
Leaving 4/24/24
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
Leaving 4/25/24
Kung Fu Panda 3
Leaving 4/26/24
Malignant
Leaving 4/30/24
13 Going on 30
27 Dresses
30 Days of Night
Apollo 13
Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14
Elvis
Erin Brockovich
The First Purge
Fried Green Tomatoes
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Joker
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kindergarten Cop
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
The Purge: Election Year
Silver Linings Playbook
Step Brothers
Twins
Whiplash
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!