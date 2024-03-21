Jurassic Park, Joker & More Movies Leaving Netflix in April

There are some changes coming to Netflix in April. No, the next price hike hasn't been announced yet, and Netflix doesn't have any major structural changes on the horizon, but the streamer's lineup is going to look a bit different by the end of next month. On Wednesday, Netflix released the monthly newsletter for April 2024, revealing to subscribers every new movie and TV show making their way to the streaming roster in the next month.

Unfortunately, those newsletters also come with a bit of bad news as well. While Netflix will be adding quite a few movies and shows in April, the service will also be losing several titles as well. All throughout the month of April, there will be popular titles exiting the lineup.

Things get started early in April with hit films like Marshall and The Nice Guys leaving Netflix in the first 10 days of the month. A couple of weeks later, the service will lose titles like The Meg, Train to Busan, and The Hateful Eight.

The biggest day for Netflix exits in April will be the final day of the month. On April 30th, Netflix loses a bunch of movies, including Jurassic Park, Joker, Elvis, 13 Going on 30, Erin Brockovich, and Mamma Mia!

Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2024

Leaving 4/4/24

Day of the Dead: Bloodline

Imposters: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 4/7/24

Marshall

Leaving 4/8/24

The Nice Guys

Leaving 4/9/24

Horrible Bosses 2

Leaving 4/11/24

Deliver Us from Evil

Leaving 4/15/24

Rush

Synchronic

The Zookeeper's Wife

Leaving 4/22/24

The Meg

Train to Busan

Leaving 4/24/24

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

Leaving 4/25/24

Kung Fu Panda 3

Leaving 4/26/24

Malignant

Leaving 4/30/24

13 Going on 30

27 Dresses

30 Days of Night

Apollo 13

Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14

Elvis

Erin Brockovich

The First Purge

Fried Green Tomatoes

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Joker

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kindergarten Cop

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The Purge: Election Year

Silver Linings Playbook

Step Brothers

Twins

Whiplash

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!