Netflix's Good Times Reveals First Look at Animated Revival

Good Times is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, and now it's coming back as a new animated series with Netflix next month! Good Times was first conceived as a spin-off of the also classic sitcom Maude, which was itself a spin-off of All in the Family, back in the 1970s. It followed a family dealing with the harsh realities of living in an economically challenged part of Chicago at the time. The series announced a special revival in the form of a new animated series with Netflix in 2020, and now it will soon premiere!

Much like the original series, this new animated Good Times is executive produced by the late Norman Lear and Act III Productions, Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media, and Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins for Fuzzy Door. This new series will be making its debut with Netflix on April 12th, and fans got the first look at what to expect from the modern day take on the classic in the special promo teasing new additions to Netflix this April. You can find Good Times specifically at the 2:11 mark of the video below.

What Is Good Times?

Good Times will be premiering with Netflix beginning on April 12th and was initially ordered for a ten episode debut. Carl Jones and Ranada Shepard serve as co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers alongside Norman Lear, Stephen Currey, Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, Brent Millar, Erick Peyton, and Brent Miller. The series stars Jay Pharoah as Junior, Marsai Martin as Grey, Yvette Nicole Brown as Beverly, Gerald Anthony 'Slink' Johnson as Dalvin, and JB Smoove as Reggie. They will be joined by Norman Lear, Rashia Olayiwola, Venus DeMilo Thomas, and Jessica Mikayla in currently unconfirmed roles.

Netflix teases what to expect from the new Good Times animated series as such, "In this edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic, a new generation of the Evans family keeps their head above water in a Chicago housing project." "It's a dream come true to be working with the legendary talents of Norman Lear, Seth MacFarlane and Stephen Curry," Jones said during the initial announcement. "We are excited to carry on the original legacy of Good Times — but now animated and a little edgier. Let's just say the struggle has just gotten strugglier."

