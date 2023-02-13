Mike Colter to Star in Plane Sequel Called Ship

After just landing in theaters earlier this year, Plane is already earning a sequel, per Variety, which will see the return of Mike Colter's Louis Gaspare. The sequel, currently known as Ship, will pick up where the previous film left off, with the outlet claiming the follow-up film will be "nautical" themed. As proven in the first movie, the title will merely serve as the kick-off point for a more sprawling adventure and the action won't be contained to one vessel. It's currently unknown if Gerard Butler will be returning for the movie. Ship is expected to head into production later this year and Plane is in theaters now.

Of the film's plot, Variety teased "the follow-up will focus on Colter's character, who escaped extradition to Toronto when Trailblazer Flight 119 went down in the Philippines, and formed an unlikely partnership with Gerard Butler's Captain Brodie Torrance to rescue the plane's passengers and crew from pirates. Ship will pick up where Gaspare's storyline left off in Plane -- with the legionnaire disappearing into the jungles of Jolo Island."

The outlet continued, "Following a high-octane showdown with the local militia on Jolo's shores, Gaspare manages to commandeer a fishing boat and escape the Philippines. But he's not out of the woods yet: the media circus surrounding Flight 119 has elevated his public profile, making him the subject of an international manhunt. Hoping to stay under the radar and get far away from his last known location, Gaspare hops aboard a cargo ship in East Asia that's bound for South Africa. But as he settles in for a long voyage, the stowaway discovers that the ocean vessel is transporting more than goods -- it's also being used as a ferry for a human trafficking ring.

"A strong moral code won't allow Gaspare to simply stand by, so he once again puts his own freedom on hold. Together with the ship's second mate, a last-minute addition to the crew who was unaware of its illicit activities, and a passenger with military experience and a bone to pick, Gaspare embarks on a mission to take down the ship's corrupt captain, keep its innocent passengers safe, and liberate its captives."

Plane currently sits at 77% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and has taken in $43 million worldwide in the month since its release.

Stay tuned for details on Ship.

