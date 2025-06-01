Netflix Finally Adds an Action Movie That Subscribers Have Been Begging For

It’s always frustrating when a streaming service is just one entry short of a whole franchise. What’s even worse is when a streamer is missing the first film in a series, keeping fans from properly starting a saga but giving them all the tools to finish it. Do you remember when Den of Thieves: Pandora hit Netflix earlier this year, and it took a little time for its predecessor to join the lineup? Well there’s been a similar situation going on with the Equalizer franchise, and the start of June finally brought the fix that Netflix users have been asking for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are three Equalizer movies starring Denzel Washington, two of which have been available on Netflix for quite a while. The issue, however, is that the two films on Netflix have been The Equalizer 2 and The Equalizer 3. The original film, released back in 2014, has been missing from the service, meaning that anyone trying to watch the movies on Netflix would have to skip the first entry in the series.

That changed on Sunday when Netflix kicked off the month of June with a slew of new movie additions. Among the movies that joined Netflix roster on Sunday was The Equalizer, which means that action fans can finally watch through the entire trilogy on the same streaming service.

If you’re not familiar, The Equalizer stars Washington as a man named Robert McCall, who allows his dangerous past to join his peaceful present when he witnesses injustices happening around him. Both Washington and director Antoine Fuqua returned for both of the sequels.

Coming Soon to Netflix

The Equalizer was one of the more prominent titles that Netflix added at the start of the month, and the streamer has quite a few more titles lined up for June. Sunday also saw the addition of big films like Barbarian, The Blue’s Brothers, Now You See Me, and Vertigo.

Below, you can check out the full list of Netflix’s June 1st additions.

The American

Barbarian

Bee Movie

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Devil’s Own

Dune (1984)

The Equalizer

Family Plot

Focus

Frenzy

The Great Outdoors

Hitchcock

Hop

The Legend of Zorro

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Neighbors

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

The Nutty Professor

Pokémon The Series: XY

Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest

Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ

Rear Window

The Theory of Everything

The Town

U-571

Us

Vertigo