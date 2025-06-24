Sequel Anticipation Turning Happy Gilmore Into a Streaming Hit (But Not for Netflix)

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a new Happy Gilmore movie coming out this summer, marking the long-awaited return of Adam Sandler’s beloved hockey goon-turned-golfer to the screen. This highly anticipated sequel is coming on July 25th as a Netflix exclusive, thanks to Sandler’s first-look deal with the streaming service. However, as the hype for a new Happy Gilmore ramps up, it’s one of Netflix’s rival streamers that is currently reaping the benefits.

Even though Happy Gilmore 2 will be a Netflix original movie, its 1996 predecessor isn’t available on Netflix at all. The first Happy Gilmore is currently streaming on both Hulu and Peacock, and it is turning out to be a real hit for the latter.

Peacock, like most streaming services, has a Top 10 Movies chart on the face of the site that updates daily, letting people know what the most popular titles are at a given time. Happy Gilmore has become a mainstay on that list as we get close to the release of Happy Gilmore 2.

Tuesday’s edition of Peacock’s movie rankings shows Happy Gilmore as the second-most popular film on the entire service in the United States, trailing only Despicable Me 4. That makes it the biggest non-family movie on the Peacock lineup right now, showing just how much excitement there is for Happy Gilmore 2‘s debut on Netflix next month.

Who’s Returning for Happy Gilmore 2?

Fans have been asking for a Happy Gilmore sequel for some time, and Sandler is finally picking the golf club back up to deliver another comedic adventure. Much to the excitement of those fans, he’s far from the only Happy Gilmore star returning for the follow-up.

Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller are all set to reprise their Happy Gilmore roles this summer, keeping most of the original films core cast intact. Frances Bay and Carl Weathers have sadly passed away since the first Happy Gilmore was released.

The lineup of new cast members in Happy Gilmore includes Margaret Qualley, who just starred in breakout body-horror romp The Substance, and Benny Safdie, who directed Sandler in the instant classic Uncut Gems.

The all-star cast also includes Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, John Daly, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, Blake Clark, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McElroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and Paige Spiranic.

Are you looking forward to checking out Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix this summer?