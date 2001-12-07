Netflix Is Adding a Few Beloved Movie Trilogies in October
This weekend, the calendar will flip over to October and Netflix subscribers will have a lot of new movies and TV shows to check out. The first day of the month always offers the most new additions for a streaming service, and Netflix is no exception this month. Not only are there a lot of movies on their way to the service, but Netflix is actually getting a few complete movie trilogies at the same time, allowing fans to binge through some entire stories.
There are three major trilogies hitting Netflix on October 1st. The first is the Ocean's series, which includes Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen. Additionally, all three of Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker's Rush Hour movies are coming to the service, as well as the original three Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films.
Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed are also making their way to Netflix at the start of September, but a third film in that series was never produced.
Here's the full list of movies heading to Netflix on October 1st:
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
60 Days In: Season 3
Any Given Sunday
Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
Call Me by Your Name
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Chocolat
City Slickers
The Color Purple
Gladiator
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Labyrinth
Land of the Lost
Last Seen Alive
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
National Lampoon's European Vacation
National Lampoon's Vacation
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Point Break (1991)
Risky Business
Robin Hood
Runaway Bride
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Vegas Vacation
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
Yes Man
Which of these movies are you most excited to check out when they arrive on Netflix in October? Let us know in the comments!