Netflix Is Adding a Few Beloved Movie Trilogies in October

This weekend, the calendar will flip over to October and Netflix subscribers will have a lot of new movies and TV shows to check out. The first day of the month always offers the most new additions for a streaming service, and Netflix is no exception this month. Not only are there a lot of movies on their way to the service, but Netflix is actually getting a few complete movie trilogies at the same time, allowing fans to binge through some entire stories.

There are three major trilogies hitting Netflix on October 1st. The first is the Ocean's series, which includes Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen. Additionally, all three of Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker's Rush Hour movies are coming to the service, as well as the original three Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films.

Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed are also making their way to Netflix at the start of September, but a third film in that series was never produced.

Here's the full list of movies heading to Netflix on October 1st:

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

