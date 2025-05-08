The Best Slasher Movie in Years Just Arrived on Netflix

While slasher movies were a massive craze in the 1980s, they haven’t been nearly as common since the turn of the century. It’s especially tough to find a good slasher in the modern era, one that stays true to the energy and tropes of the genre without getting too complicated. There’s a reason Thanksgiving was such an instant classic for so many horror fans. This year brought those same fans another great slasher entry, one that surprised a lot of people at the box office and is now available to stream on Netflix.
If you haven’t guessed already, the movie we’re talking about here is Heart Eyes, the Valentine’s Day-set slasher/rom-com from director Josh Ruben. Heart Eyes was released in theaters back in February and grabbed a lot of attention when its second weekend at the box office topped its opening frame.
Heart Eyes became a quick favorite for a lot of slasher fans after it hit theaters, and that audience is about to grow in a big way. On Thursday morning, Heart Eyes was added to Netflix’s streaming lineup in the United States, putting it on the most popular streaming service around.
For those who aren’t familiar, Heart Eyes is a slasher that centers around a serial killer who targets couples on Valentine’s Day. The film stars Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding as new co-workers who get mistaken for a couple while trying to get a last-minute project together.
As much as Heart Eyes is a genuine slasher movie, it’s also a romantic comedy through and through. It’ll give you as many laughs as it does scares, following the tone of the ever-popular Scream franchise (but still delivering something completely original).
Heart Eyes hit Netflix on May 8th, one week after the start of a new month brought a massive wave of new film titles to the streaming service.
