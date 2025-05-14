Netflix Surprises Fans By Announcing Renewals for Eight Original Shows

A lot of great Netflix shows have been canceled entirely too early in their runs, leaving fans frustrated that their favorite shows never really got a chance to find an audience. So when Netflix does hand out renewals it feels especially noteworthy. On Wednesday, during the annual Upfronts presentations, Netflix surprised fans around the world by announcing renewals for not one, not two, but EIGHT original TV shows.

Yes, Netflix has handed out eight renewals for TV shows, ordering a total of nine new TV seasons. These renewals stretched across genres, with reality competitions, dramas, and comedies all getting additional seasons in the future.

The biggest of these renewals is also the least surprising. Bridgerton, one of the most popular shows on Netflix, was given an early two-season renewal. Season 4 of Bridgerton is set to debut in early 2026, and Wednesday’s wave of renewals revealed that the series has been given a fifth and sixth season.

Another romantic book adaptation is getting more episodes as well, with Netflix renewing Judy Blume adaptation Forever for a second season. The Four Seasons, the newest hit series on Netflix, also got a Season 2 as part of the big renewal wave.

Survival of the Thickest and My Life With the Walter Boys were both renewed for third seasons on Wednesday, while Kerri Russell-starring political series The Diplomat is getting a Season 4.

Finally, Netflix handed out renewals to two of its hit reality shows. Love on the Spectrum is coming back for a fifth season, which isn’t much of a surprise, given its popularity in the recently released Season 4. Traitors-like competition series Million Dollar Secret scored a Season 2 renewal from the streamer.

With as many shows as Netflix has cancelled in their first one or two seasons, seeing so many of these early-run renewals is definitely encouraging. It’s also great to see Netflix really committing to a show like Bridgerton. Obviously it’s an enormously popular series, but it’s also much more expensive than its romance peers (Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias) with its period sets and costumes. By doubling down on the renewal, Netflix has ensured fans that Bridgerton will continue through at least 2028, if not longer.

One Netflix show that has gotten a ton of attention this year but hasn’t received a renewal is Adolescence. The drama has broken records en route to becoming one of the most watched shows in Netflix history, so some have assumed more would be on the way. But Adolescence has always been designed as a limited series, so more episodes shouldn’t be expected.

