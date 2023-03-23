Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in April 2023

April will be here in just over a week, and that means some big changes are coming to Netflix. The wildly popular streaming service is going to be adding a bunch of movies and TV shows over the course of the new month, giving subscribers plenty to add to their watchlists. This week, Netflix unveiled the full list of April arrivals. The month kicks off with a slew of new movie additions that will see quite a few beloved films join the Netflix streaming roster. April 1st will mark the arrival of A League of Their Own, How to Train Your Dragon, Hotel Transylvania, Inception, Puss in Boots, the first three Bourne movies, all three Sam Raimi Spider-Man films, and many others. Some big Netflix originals will be debuting later in the month. April 14th will see the debut of new original series Florida Man, while new seasons of Firefly Lane and Sweet Tooth arrive on April 27th. The final season of AMC's Better Call Saul will join the rest of the series on Netflix on April 18th. You can check out the full lineup of Netflix's April additions below!

April 1 28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson's War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 12

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time (1988)

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

Zombieland Weathering -- NETFLIX FILM

After losing her baby and nearly her life during labor, a journalist unravels amid disturbing visions and chilling attacks as she grieves alone at home.

April 2 War Sailor: Limited Series -- NETFLIX SERIES

When WWII erupts, two sailors on a Norwegian merchant ship face brutal conditions as they fight to survive a conflict they were never asked to join.

April 3 Magic Mixies: Season 1

April 3 Magic Mixies: Season 1

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1

April 4 My Name Is Mo'Nique -- NETFLIX COMEDY

You think you know Mo'Nique? From staring down a racist teacher to her grandmother's sex warning, the comedy legend spills all in this stand-up special. The Signing -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this reality show, young Latino artists must impress music legends like Lex Borrero, Tainy and Rauw Alejandro to score the contract of a lifetime.

April 5 Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This intimate, all-access documentary chronicles Lewis Capaldi's journey from a scrappy teen with a viral performance to a Grammy-nominated pop star.

April 6 BEEF -- NETFLIX SERIES

A road rage incident between two strangers – a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur – sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses. The Last Stand

April 7 Chupa -- NETFLIX FILM

While visiting family in Mexico, a lonely boy befriends a mythical creature hiding on his grandfather's ranch and embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. Holy Spider Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign -- NETFLIX FILM

When Granny Chetty is abducted by an evil ex-cop, Ticky and Baboo return for a wild rescue mission, complete with a prized necklace and a musical show. Oh Belinda -- NETFLIX FILM

A young actor's perfect life takes a madcap turn when she agrees to star in a commercial – and suddenly gets transported to her character's world. Thicker Than Water -- NETFLIX SERIES

A journalist's life devolves into chaos when she shields her brother from the law, inadvertently entangling her family in a drug lord's merciless scheme. Transatlantic -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two Americans and their allies form a scrappy rescue operation in 1940 Marseilles to help artists, writers and other refugees fleeing Europe during WWII.

April 8 Hunger -- NETFLIX FILM

A talented young street-food cook pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under an infamous and ruthless chef.

April 10 CoComelon: Season 8 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Fun and learning go hand and hand in this kid-friendly compilation featuring familiar tunes like "Yankee Doodle," "Skip to My Lou" and "Hokey Pokey."

April 11 All American: Homecoming Season 2 Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman -- NETFLIX COMEDY

She loves Jell-O salad, her three kids and her brawny grandbaby. Leanne Morgan shares stories about her life as a wife, mother and wearer of big panties.

April 12 American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The 2013 Boston Marathon bombing paralyzed a great American city on what was supposed to be its happiest day. Ten years later, this three-part series delves into the massive manhunt that followed the tragedy, as remembered by the law enforcement officials who brought the bombers to justice and the survivors caught in the crossfire. CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Actor and comedian Celeste Barber takes the stage in Sydney to get personal in public about marriage, mental health, celebrity-branded sex toys and more. Operation: Nation -- NETFLIX FILM

A member of a nationalist group in Warsaw begins a forbidden romance with a passionate, left-wing activist, leading to a series of surprising events. Smother-in-Law: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

After some time in prison, nosy Isadir returns to her now-growing family – and to new friends, lovers and chances to cause trouble for Carlos and Alice.

April 13 The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

After exiting Baby Corp, the Boss Baby and Tina form a fledgling startup to corner an untapped market: "difficult" babies who are the hardest to love. Florida Man -- NETFLIX SERIES

A disgraced cop in debt is forced to return to his home state of Florida for a shady mission only to get swept up in a wild – and deadly – treasure hunt. Obsession -- NETFLIX SERIES

A respected London surgeon's affair with his son's fiancée turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever.

April 14 Phenomena -- NETFLIX FILM

Three middle-aged women who investigate paranormal events are put to the test when their leader Father Pilón disappears. Inspired by the real Hepta Group. Queenmaker -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a crisis of conscience, a powerful fixer uses her skills to propel a civil rights lawyer's mayoral campaign – and take down her former employer. Queens on the Run -- NETFLIX FILM

Four best friends – and their newfound pet chicken – finally take the road trip they planned in high school. Will they manage to steer clear of trouble? Seven Kings Must Die -- NETFLIX FILM

In the wake of King Edward's death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last.

April 15 Doctor Cha -- NETFLIX SERIES

April 15 Doctor Cha -- NETFLIX SERIES

Twenty years after leaving her medical career, a housewife returns as a first-year resident – struggling to find her footing in a job full of surprises. Time Trap

April 16 The Best Man Holiday The Mustang The Nutty Boy Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Nutty Boy is an out-of-the-box kid with big ideas who loves involving everyone in his adventures – even though they don't usually go as planned!

April 17 Oggy Oggy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

From the ski slopes to under the seas, Oggy Oggy and his cute kitty friends stick together through any adventure and make sure everyone's all smiles.

April 18 Better Call Saul: Season 6 How to Get Rich -- NETFLIX SERIES

Money holds power over us – but it doesn't have to. Finance expert Ramit Sethi works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives. Longest Third Date -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

When Matt and Khani match on Hinge, sparks fly. So much so that they spontaneously fly to Costa Rica for their third date – and get stuck as the world shuts down in March 2020. An extended stay in paradise becomes the ultimate test of compatibility.

April 19 Chimp Empire -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From the Academy Award®-winning co-director of My Octopus Teacher and the team behind Rise of the Warrior Apes, Chimp Empire explores the fascinating world of the largest chimpanzee society ever discovered as they navigate complex social politics, family dynamics and dangerous territory disputes. Narrated by Academy Award® winner Mahershala Ali. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always -- NETFLIX FILM

When Rita Repulsa returns, the Power Rangers are the only ones who can stop her! But after 30 years, can the team still be the heroes the world needs?

April 20 The Diplomat -- NETFLIX SERIES

In the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she's unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites -- NETFLIX SERIES

A rebellious vampire with a broken tooth falls for a shy dentist on the streets of Kolkata – but will human and mystical forces keep them apart?

April 21 A Tourist's Guide to Love -- NETFLIX FILM

Work brings an American travel executive to Vietnam, where a free-spirited tour guide helps open her eyes to a beautifully adventurous way of life. Chokehold -- NETFLIX FILM

Evading a scandal, a couple from Istanbul starts over in a town on the Aegean coast – but quickly discover the locals are determined to get rid of them. Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

From London to New Delhi, matchmaker Sima Taparia helps more marriage-ready singles find romance while providing plenty of reality checks along the way. One More Time -- NETFLIX FILM

On her 40th birthday, Amelia makes a fateful wish to be 18 again back in 2002 but soon regrets it when she's stuck reliving the day over and over again. Rough Diamonds -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a prodigal son sends his family's empire into crushing debt, his estranged brother returns to Antwerp's diamond district to pick up the pieces.

April 22 Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Ada, Iggy and Rosie add a new friend to the science squad this season: technology whiz-kid Benny B. He's got great ideas – and a super-cool robot dog!

April 25 The Hateful Eight The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1 John Mulaney: Baby J -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Emmy-Award winning comedian, writer and actor John Mulaney is back with a brand new Netflix special, John Mulaney: Baby J, premiering globally April 25th.

April 26 The Good Bad Mother -- NETFLIX SERIES

A tragic accident leaves an ambitious prosecutor with the mind of a child – forcing him and his mother to embark on a journey to heal their relationship. Kiss, Kiss! -- NETFLIX FILM

Convinced he can charm any woman, a tenacious flirt sets his sights on a headstrong bride-to-be engaged to the son of an ambitious politician. Love After Music -- NETFLIX SERIES

No one can and no one should live without love. This bioseries traces the passionate life and career of iconic Argentinian rock star Fito Páez. Workin' Moms: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In an emotional final season, Kate and her friends seek a balance between professional wins and personal fulfillment. It's hard – but laughter helps.

April 27 Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

For Kate and Tully, no obstacle is too big when it comes to their lifelong friendship. But is there one mistake that could tear them apart forever? The Matchmaker -- NETFLIX FILM

When an office worker becomes powerfully infatuated with his office's beautiful intern, he follows her to a desert resort beset by bizarre forces. The Nurse -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new nurse at a hospital begins to suspect her colleague's desire for attention may be tied to a series of patient deaths. Based on a true story. Sharkdog: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Sharkdog loves being a part of Max's family, but he wonders if there are more Sharkdogs out there like him – and goes on a wild adventure to find out! Sweet Tooth: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble.