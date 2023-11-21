Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in December 2023

December is just around the corner, and Netflix has revealed some big plans for the month ahead. On Tuesday, the streaming service unveiled a complete list of movies and TV shows set to join its lineup next month. From superhero blockbusters to long-awaited animated sequels, there's quite a lot to get excited about if you're a Netflix subscriber. The first couple days of December are going to be big ones for Netflix additions. December 1st has the usual wave of newly added movies, but this month is boosted by the arrival of several live-action DC movies. Wonder Woman, Man of Steel, The Suicide Squad, and several other DC films are all hitting Netflix to kick off the month. Just two days later, Netflix will begin streaming one of the biggest movies of the year. Illumination's smash hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrives on Netflix on December 3rd. The wave of exciting family titles will continue on December 15th, with the premiere of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. You can check out the full list of Netflix's December additions below!

December 1st Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She's All That

She's the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984 May December -- NETFLIX FILM

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past. Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Who's knocking? A monster, a human, or a hybrid...? The stakes are higher than ever as the lines begin to blur, and nobody is safe from infection.

December 4th Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Whoosh, here we go! Athena, Phoebe and Eden return to help their kids solve everyday problems with glitter, grit and a great attitude.

December 5th Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Acerbic comic Stavros Halkias skewers tech culture, air travel, sex – and himself – in this raunchy, rollicking and irreverent stand-up set. Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15

December 6th Blood Coast (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

As a vicious drug dealer tries to overtake Marseille, a rogue police captain and his daredevil team welcome a new recruit with an agenda of her own. Christmas as Usual (NO) -- NETFLIX FILM

To celebrate their engagement, Thea takes Jashan home – but his Indian roots and her family's Norwegian traditions clash in a chaotic Christmas.

December 7th Analog Squad (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES

After learning of his estranged father's sickness, a scheming middle-aged man assembles a fake family to reunite with him for one last time. The Archies (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park. Hilda: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A trip to see her great-aunt sparks Hilda's interest in fairies. But the young explorer may have a stronger connection to the creatures than she thinks. I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

It's that time of year again, but now Gianna is in love and ready to embrace the Christmas spirit – even if new issues arise and threaten it. High Tides (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Over a tense summer on the Belgian coast, a wealthy friend group faces adulthood's harsh realities while grappling with love and societal expectations. My Life With the Walter Boys -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a tragedy disrupts her life, a teen moves in with her guardian's big family in a small town and learns new lessons about love, hope and friendship. NAGA (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Teenage Cindy has high aspirations: to conquer the world. But first, she must survive high school – and high society – in her hometown of San Pedro. World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Through vividly enhanced archival footage and voices from all sides of the conflict, this docuseries brings WWII to life like never before.

December 8th Blood Vessel (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM

Brought together by chance, six people fleeing a town devastated by oil pollution stow away on a mysterious ship – not realizing the dangers that await. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ring in the holidays with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood as bakers gather for festive fun in the tent and a chance to win the coveted cake stand. Leave the World Behind -- NETFLIX FILM

A family's getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices – and two strangers appear at their door. Women on the Edge (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM

After meeting in an anger-control group, two women set out to expose a sketchy plastic surgeon, resulting in an empowering journey – and friendship.

December 9th Love and Monsters

December 12th Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From back in the day to the top of their game, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers. Single's Inferno: Season 3 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new set of singles embark on a journey of love on a remote island – navigating drama, passion and everything in between for a chance at Paradise. Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The all-access sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the US Women's National Team's players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history. Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from racial diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay, family, and motherhood are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds.

December 13th 1670 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A quirky nobleman navigates family feuds and clashes with peasants in his misguided quest to become Poland's most famous figure In this satirical comedy. Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

New faces join the Gotham Garage gang as they prepare to bring their business to the next level – but it'll take a lot of hard work and creativity. Holiday in the Vineyards The Influencer (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a social media stunt goes wrong, an influencer is forced to rebuild her reputation while navigating a cutthroat online scene. Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Brazil's most polarizing pop singer opens up in this docuseries about her love life, career, controversies and the creation of a new album.

December 14th As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Aslı and Lale must break from the norm and face fresh challenges as they continue to fight for their survival in a cutthroat media industry. The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

With the Commonwealth irrevocably changed, Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her life and legacy, and paves the way for her successors Charles and William. Married at First Sight: Season 14 Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a selfless act costs him his life, teen delinquent Yusuke Urameshi is chosen as a "Spirit Detective" to investigate cases involving rogue yokai.

December 15th Carol & The End of The World -- NETFLIX SERIES

With a mysterious planet hurtling towards Earth, extinction is imminent for the people of the world. While most feel liberated to pursue their wildest dreams, one quiet and always uncomfortable woman stands alone – lost among the hedonistic masses. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM

A fearless band of chickens flock together to save their own kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that's cooking up something suspicious. Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Josu Urrutikoetxea, also known as Josu Ternera, gives an exhaustive interview to journalist Jordi Évole about his involvement in the terrorist group ETA. Familia (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

As a family discusses the future of their idyllic olive farm over a meal, the complexity of their relationships emerges through laughs and confessions. The Hills: Seasons 3-4 Yoh' Christmas (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Single, 30 and under pressure, Thando lies to her family that she has a boyfriend. Now she has 24 days to bring one home for Christmas. Can she do it?

December 18th Mush-Mush and the Mushables prevnext

December 19th Project Runway: Season 17 Trevor Noah: Where Was I -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Returning to Netflix for his fourth original comedy special, Trevor Noah shares his hilarious experiences from his recent travels around the world, ranging from foreign national anthems to varying cultural norms.

December 20th Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Teenage Cindy has high aspirations: to conquer the world. But first, she must survive high school – and high society – in her hometown of San Pedro. Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Drama, closure and rekindled flames collide as cast members from past seasons of "Love is Blind Brazil" come together in this special reunion episode. Maestro -- NETFLIX FILM

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love. Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

December 21st Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5 Like Flowers in Sand (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES Supa Team 4: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

While Mr. Magedzee searches for a cleaner, greener power source, Supa Team 4 searches for the evil Chusi. Will they all find what they're looking for?

December 22nd Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Gyeongseong, 1945. In Seoul's grim era under colonial rule, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire -- NETFLIX FILM

When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival.

December 24th A Vampire in the Family (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM

When a fainthearted ex-soccer player learns his brother-in-law is a vampire with world domination plans, he must gather his courage and save the day. The Manny (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A high-powered executive hires a rancher in a panic to care for her kids. Little does she know, he'll challenge her views of gender roles – and of love. prevnext

December 25th Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

The BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning mind behind The Office, Extras and Afterlife takes the stage for a provocative new stand-up special, riffing on the end of humanity, political correctness, family weddings, funerals and Artificial Intelligence. Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1

December 26th Thank You, I'm Sorry (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Suddenly alone during the late stages of her pregnancy, Sara receives an unexpected lifeline when Linda, her estranged older sister, arrives.

December 27th Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The brutal conditions of an infamous wilderness therapy camp – and the alleged abuse of the troubled teens who attended – are exposed in this gripping tell-all documentary.

December 28th Pokémon Concierge (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

December 29th Berlin (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Back to his golden age before the events of "Money Heist," Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever.