Beverly Hills Cop 4: First Look at Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley

Netflix has released the first look at Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axl Foley. The film will mark Murphy's first performance as the character from the previous trilogy of Beverly Hills Cop movies in 30 years. "Anytime he walks on set, you never know what you're going to get. And it's always pretty brilliant," Producer Jerry Bruckheimer tells Empire, which revealed the photo in its 2024 Preview issue. "Every day he's there throws you back to the '80s." Mark Malloy is directing Beverly Hills Cop: Axl Foley for Netflix in his feature film debut. Will Beall, Tom Gormican, and Kevin Etten wrote the script.

The cast joining Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley includes Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, John Ashton, and Bronson Pinchot, who are all reprising their roles from previous Beverly Hills Cop movies. Kevin Bacon plays a special-unit officer with the LAPD who plays an antagonist to Foley. Taylour Paige plays Jane, Axel's daughter and a criminal defense attorney. Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Axel's new partner, who Bruckheimer says, "gets stuck with Axel and they are hysterical together. Joseph is such a great straight man for Eddie."

(Photo: Netflix, Empire)

Eddie Murphy on returning to Beverly Hills Cop

Murphy first played Axel Murphy at age 22 in 1984's seminal Beverly Hills Cop. He says he feels no pressure about returning to the role all these years since Beverly Hills Cop III in 1994. "They've been trying to make another Beverly Hills Cop for 15 years now," Murphy previously said. "Right now, Netflix has it, and they're trying to develop a script. That's what we're supposed to be doing next. But, I'm not doing nothing until the script is right.

"I didn't feel any pressure. When you're young, you kind of take everything for granted. So, that's all I knew. You know? Stuff started happening fast for me, so I didn't even think about it. Now, when I look back, I'm like, 'Wow! I was really young!' 48 Hrs, I'm 20 years old in 48 Hrs. You aren't thinking that at the time. But, now I can say, 'Wow. I was really young.' There was no pressure back then, I was just rolling with it."

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley's production

Production on Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley began in August 2022 in California. Production movies to Detroit in November 2022 and wrapped in early 2023.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley doesn't have a release date yet. The original three Beverly Hills Cop movies are streaming now on Paramount+.