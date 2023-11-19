Cobra Kai Creators Tease Potential for Spinoffs

Cobra Kai is officially coming to an end with Season 6 on Netflix, but it seems as though the story of the Karate Kid is far from over. The ultra-successful Karate Kid sequel series has been wildly popular since moving from YouTube to Netflix, and the creative team behind it have plenty of ideas for even more stories in the future, even if they aren't necessarily under the Cobra Kai title. Cobra Kai and Karate Kid spinoffs are absolutely on the table, creating a ton of potential opportunities for the franchise moving forward.

The trio of Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald serve as showrunners for Cobra Kai. During a recent interview with Collider, they were asked about the franchise's future beyond Season 6, and Heald confirmed that they'll never fully close the book on the Cobra Kai story and characters.

"We will never give actual closure when it comes to anything," Heald said. "We love working in the Cobra Kai universe, so there's always potential to revisit that world. We're certainly thinking about other ideas within the Miyagi-verse, and it's only a matter of time before we figure out exactly which direction we're gonna head. [...] We're really excited about Cobra Kai Season 6. We're gonna go out with a bang, and it's gonna be an amazing experience for fans of the franchise."

Everyone involved with Cobra Kai seems to be high on the idea of building out the franchise beyond the one series. Earlier this year, Deadline spoke to Sony Pictures TV Studios president Katherine Pope about the popular TV show, and she addressed the potential of new titles and spinoffs moving forward.

"They have some ideas in terms of expanding Cobra Kai and coming at the Karate Kid legacy in different ways. But yes, the movie is a good example too. It's all of these," Pope explained. "I think we've all learned these worlds can exist together and they can feel cohesive and they can feel additive, especially for the fans, and feel like big, big worlds that exist on lots of different levels, they don't necessarily all exist in the same plane. Audiences are so savvy now and accepting multiple levels of the IP so the Cobra Kai universe lives on, that's for sure."

