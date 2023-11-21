Netflix Renews Black Mirror For Season 7

Black Mirror is coming back to Netflix for Season 7. Variety reports that the streaming favorite is a go for production to continue in late 2023. Series executive producers Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoads are supposed to be returning for the next season. Black Mirror Season 7 has a pretty wild act to follow. Season 6 saw the series hit the Top 10 in over 92 countries and enjoyed success in most English-speaking countries. Black Mirror had some record-setting performance and Netflix is hoping for the same with the upcoming season. Series creator Charlie Brooker talked to TUDUM about trying to keep the series fresh as it ages earlier this year. It's been a challenge, but the crew has risen to the occasion.

"Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," Brooker said. "Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."

How Has Black Mirror Done With Netflix?

There have been various moments of critique for Black Mirror during this run on Netflix. A lot of fans think that being included on the streaming platform has been a net negative for Charlie Brooker's show. But, in an interview with The Guardian, he met those comments head-on. The creative explained how having differing perspectives has helped Black Mirror. Some may have preferred the British version, but Brooker thinks there's room for different types of stories.

"One of the criticisms we sometimes get is, 'I prefer the show when it was British and everyone in it was miserable and everything smelled a little bit of sh-t and all the stories were horrible,'" Brooker told the outlet during a recent event. "'And then it's gone to Netflix and suddenly everything's sunny and happy and everyone has wonderful teeth, and it's full of Hollywood stars and it's lost that edge.'"

The creator added, "I was aware we're going to be on a global platform now, so we've got to make these stories a bit more international. And I wanted to mix it up a bit, as in not just keep doing bleak-a-thons."

What's Different In Black Mirror Season 6?

Netflix describes the most recent season of Black Mirror: "The show looks inwards, at the darker aspects of humanity and society. This is done through the theme of technology, hence the second meaning. The black mirror is the screen that rules our lives. Taking contemporary phenomena (ranging from the wild popularity of talent shows on TV to the impact of social media and smartphones on our lives) as a starting point and speculate how such phenomena could/would evolve in the future. Each episode tells a different story with different protagonists and focuses on a different theme."

Black Mirror Season 6 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Are you happy to hear about Season 7 of Black Mirror? Let us know in the comments!