Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (March 6)

Netflix began the month of March by adding a bunch of popular movies to its lineup. The Hangover trilogy made its way to the streamer on the first day of the month, as did all four films in the Hunger Games franchise. Subscribers have had plenty of new stuff to watch over the past week, but the next few days will see even more added to the streamer's lineup. Beginning on Monday, March 6th, Netflix kicks off five consecutive days of new additions, bringing in both new originals and popular existing movies.

Tuesday, March 7th, will see the first major addition of the week for Netflix, as World War Z joins the service's ranks. The 2013 zombie film starring Brad Pitt has been a favorite amongst movie fans since its release nearly a decade ago.

The biggest upcoming releases for Netflix won't come until the end of the week, but there are three titles that subscribers are sure to be exciting about. Thursday, March 9th, will see the addition of You: Season 4 Part 2. One day later, on March 10th, Netflix will release the new reality series Outlast, as well as the film Luther: Fallen Sun. This Luther movie is a continuation of the acclaimed Luther TV series, with Idris Elba reprising the lead role.

Here's the full list of titles coming to Netflix this week:

MARCH 6

Ridley Jones Season 5

MARCH 7

World War Z

MARCH 8

Faraway – NETFLIX FILM

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MARCH 9

You Season 4 Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

MARCH 10

The Glory: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Have a nice day! – NETFLIX FILM

Luther: The Fallen Sun – NETFLIX FILM

Outlast – NETFLIX SERIES

Rana Naidu – NETFLIX SERIES

10 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

20 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

30 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

Abs & Core: Volume 1

Bodyweight Burn: Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt: Volume 1

Fitness for Runners: Volume 1

High-Intensity Training: Volume 2

Ignite & Inspire: Volume 1

Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1

Lower-Body Workouts: Volume 1

Upper-Body Workouts: Volume 1

Yoga: Volume 1

Yoga with Xochil: Volume 1

What are you excited to watch on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments!