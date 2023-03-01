Netflix Just Added a Bunch of New Movies to Start the Month of March

A new month is officially upon us and that means some big changes have hit many of your favorite streaming services. With the changing of the month comes the expiration of some streaming deals, while others are just taking effect. This means that there are a lot of new movies to check out next time you're getting cozy on the couch. Netflix said goodbye to a handful of movies as February came to a close, but the arrival of March on Wednesday morning saw the streaming service add quite a few films that subscribers will be excited to revisit.

Headlining Netflix's most recent additions are two wildly popular film franchises. On March 1st, Netflix added all three movies in Todd Phillips' The Hangover trilogy. The streaming service also added all four movies in the Hunger Games series, several months ahead of the franchise's prequel film arriving in theaters.

Comedy fans have a lot of new titles to be excited about on Netflix. In addition to the three Hangover films, the streamer just added the likes of Easy A, National Lampoon's Animal House, Magic Mike XXL, and the Adam Sandler-starring Big Daddy. The addition of Magic Mike XXL comes at a great time, as the film's sequel — Magic Mike's Last Dance — is currently playing in theaters.

Here's the full list of movies that were just added to Netflix on March 1:

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Easy A

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon's Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl

Coming Soon to Netflix

March is going to be a substantial month for Netflix, as the streaming service has several popular originals set to debut. Murder Mystery 2, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, arrives on March 31st. Before that, Netflix will be releasing new episodes of popular shows like You and Shadow & Bone.

What are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix this month? Let us know in the comments!