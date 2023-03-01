Netflix's Agent Elvis Reveals Release Date With New Trailer

Agent Elvis will be showing off a whole new take on the classic King of Rock and Roll on Netflix later this month, and now fans have gotten the release date for the new Sony Pictures Animation animated series with a new trailer! Originally created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, Agent Elvis stars Matthew McConaughey as the titular Elvis who is also moonlighting as a secret agent. It's Sony Pictures Animation's first adult animated project produced in partnership with Authentic Brands Group and Titmouse, so now fans have an idea of when they can actually check it out.

Netflix has officially announced that Agent Elvis will debut on the streaming service on Friday, March 17th. The series will be running for ten episodes, and features Matthew McConaughey as the lead alongside a jam packed voice cast that also includes Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash, Tom Kenny, Don Cheadle, and more. You can check out the newest trailer for Agent Elvis in the video above to see everything it has to offer.

How to Watch Agent Elvis

Agent Elvis will be streaming with Netflix on March 17th, and will run for ten episodes. Created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie who also serve as executive producers, with John Eddie also serving as the co-showrunner and writer alongside co-showrunner and head writer Mike Arnold. Academy Award nominee Robert Valley is credited with bringing Elvis' animated look to screen while Agent Elvis' wardrobe is designed by fashion designer John Varvatos.

The voice cast includes Matthew McConaughey as Elvis, alongside Kaitlin Olson as CeCe Ryder, Johnny Knoxville as Bobby Ray, Niecy Nash as Bertie, Tom Kenny as Scatter, and Don Cheadle as The Commander. Guest stars include Ed Helms, Jason Mantzoukas, Christina Hendricks, Kieran Culkin, Chris Elliot, Asif Ali, Fred Armisen, Ego Nwodim, Simon Pegg, Craig Robinson, Gary Cole, George Clinton, Tara Strong, Tony Cavalero and Priscilla Presley. Netflix teases Agent Elvis as such:

"Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll."

Are you going to check out Agent Elvis when it hits Netflix later this month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!