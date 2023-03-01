Netflix Officially Greenlights New Series Starring Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro has officially landed his first ongoing television role. On Wednesday, Netflix announced that it has officially greenlit Zero Day, a new limited series starring and executive produced by the actor. The six-episode series, which is developed by Narcos showrunner Eric Newman and NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, was first reported to be in the works late last year. Lesli Linka Glatter will executive produce and direct all six episodes.

According to Netflix, Zero Day asks the question on everyone's mind – how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?

"I am a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro. To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond my wildest dreams," Newman said in a statement. "And Lesli Linka Glatter has directed so many of my favorite episodes of television; she was our clear first choice to direct this show. I am grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah, Lesli, and Jonathan on this timely (and terrifying) series."

"To see this ripped-from-reality thriller come to life, starring the legendary Robert De Niro, is more than we could have hoped," he said.

"Zero Day is a shrewd, heart-pounding conspiracy thriller that will keep audiences at the edge of their seat," Vice President of Scripted Series for U.S. and Canada Peter Friedlander said in a statement. "What an honor to have this A-list caliber of talent assembled, led by the iconic Robert De Niro and brought to life by the unrivaled talents of Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Lesli Linka Glatter and Michael S. Schmidt."

What are Robert De Niro's next movies?

De Niro's upcoming work includes the long-awaited Martin Scorsese-directed adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon. Earlier this year, it was also announced that he will star opposite himself in Wise Guys, a Barry Levinson-directed film that marks the first feature project greenlit for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Also starring in Killers of the Flower Moon are Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tatanka Means, Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, and Gary Basaraba.

What do you think of Robert De Niro potentially landing a TV role with Zero Day? Are you excited to see the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!