Netflix Announces Full 2021 Original Movie Slate

Remember when Netflix announced that it would be releasing at least one original movie each week for the entirety of 2021? The streaming service certainly wasn't lying. There have been a bunch of Netflix original movies released so far this year, but there are even more on the way. On Monday, the streamer revealed the full list of original movies still to come in 2021, along with release dates for almost all of them. Through the final four months of the year, there are over 40 Netflix original films on the way.

There are a couple of highly-anticipated Netflix originals that have been teased and talked about for some time now. That includes Red Notice, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds; The Harder They Fall, starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, and Regina King; and Don't Look Up, the new Adam McKay film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

The upcoming slate also includes quite a few family films, some potential awards dramas, and a bunch of holiday films that will debut throughout November.

You can take a look below at the full roster of Netflix's remaining 2021 original films.