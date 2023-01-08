Netflix Releases 30-Minute Glass Onion Behind-the-Scenes Video

In honor of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's release on Netflix last month, the streaming service has dropped a lot of cool content about the film. We recently saw a neat 3D tour of the set as well as some interesting interviews with the cast and crew. If you still haven't had your fill of Benoit Blanc, the streaming site just dropped a new behind-the-scenes video that is sure to entertain you for 30 minutes.

"Glass Onion writer-director Rian Johnson and his all-star cast and team of artisans discuss the making of a murdery mystery with scope and panache that feels of the modern moment. Starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr. with Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, and more," Netflix shared on YouTube. You can check out the video below:

Does Glass Onion Have Deletes Scenes?

While Netflix has been treating fans to some behind-the-scenes content, many folks are still holding out for some deleted scenes. Recently, Monáe and Norton teased a deleted scene that we're eager to see. During an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the duo revealed they pitched a flashback scene to Johnson that would allow them to perform a song together. According to the interview, both actors are "mega Bowie fans" and wanted Monáe's Andi to sing "Moonage Daydream" while Norton's Miles accompanied her on guitar. Unfortunately, Johnson isn't sure he wants to share the scene with the world. "It's such an incredible memory of this surreal late night, the best concert in the world for like seven people standing around in a basement bar in Belgrade," Johnson explained. "It's so romantic, I almost want to burn the footage."

What Accidents Happened While Making Glass Onion?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson revealed an on-set accident caused by Henwick actually made it into the final cut of the film. All of the movie's stars got the chance to smash glass sculptors, but Jessica Henwick's was not actually on purpose.

"One of my favorite moments was Jess had a massive one that she got to smash, and she was so excited," Johnson shared. "It's a massive wheel of glass. We start rolling the camera, and I'm saying to her, 'Okay, we want to get this exactly right. We only have one of these. And so what I'm going to do is I'm going to say one, two, three.' She drops it and then looks right into the camera and does this [makes a shocked face]. We had started the camera just to practice the thing. She broke it and then looked right in the camera. That's the take that's in the movie." Henwick added, "I broke into a cold sweat ... I still have nightmares about that moment."

Glass Onion is now streaming on Netflix.