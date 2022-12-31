Netflix Releases 3D Tour of Glass Onion Set

There's a whole lot to enjoy about Rian Johnson's latest Benoit Blanc mystery, Glass Onion, ranging from the star-studded cast to the exciting twists and turns. The film has become a big hit with movie fans and is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score after 350 reviews and a 93% audience score after 500+ reviews. The sequel hit Netflix last week, and the streaming site has shared some cool content in honor of the release. In fact, they just shared an awesome 3D tour of the movie's set which features an in-depth breakdown of Miles Bron's (Edward Norton) private island in Greece.

"Take a 3D tour of the #GlassOnion and learn how @rianjohnson and his crew brought Miles Bron's luxurious island paradise to life," Netflix posted on Twitter. Johnson shared the tweet and added, "This is pretty cool – and brings the beautiful work of our production designer Rick Heinrichs to life. Also makes me want a Myst style game set on the island." You can check out the post below:

This is pretty cool – and brings the beautiful work of our production designer Rick Heinrichs to life. Also makes me want a Myst style game set on the island. https://t.co/Tcsp6ZEOEz — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 30, 2022

Will Netflix Release Glass Onion's Deletes Scenes?

Currently, there's no DVD release date for Glass Onion, but the cast has teased some deleted scenes that we're eager to see. Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton recently had a chat with Rotten Tomatoes and revealed they pitched a flashback scene to Johnson that would allow them to perform a song together. According to the interview, the duo revealed they are both "mega Bowie fans" and wanted Monáe's Andi to sing "Moonage Daydream" while Norton's Miles accompanied her on guitar.

Sadly, the moment didn't make it into the movie, and Johnson might not share the deleted scene with the world. "It's such an incredible memory of this surreal late night, the best concert in the world for like seven people standing around in a basement bar in Belgrade," Johnson explained. "It's so romantic, I almost want to burn the footage."

Will Janelle Monae Get an Oscar Nomination For Glass Onion?

With awards season in full swing, Janelle Monáe's name has been tossed around as a potential nominee for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards for her performance in Glass Onion. Recently, she received a nomination at the Critics Choice Awards and she already won an award for her performance from the Atlanta Film Critics Circle and was nominated for a Black Reel Award. At the Critics Choice Awards, she'll be going up against Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jessie Buckley (Women Talking), and Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Glass Onion is now streaming on Netflix.