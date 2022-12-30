Knives Out 3: Rian Johnson Teases He's Started Working on Script

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has only been on Netflix for a week, but the good news for audiences is that writer/director Rian Johnson has already started working on the next film in the series. It's been three years since the first Knives Out landed in theaters, so while it could be another three years for the third film to be released, Glass Onion suffered some setbacks and delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it's possible that the next film could be moving forward more quickly than anticipated. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.

When discussing with Wired.com how Glass Onion references the pandemic, Johnson detailed, "So much of what I'm trying to do, because I'm starting to write the next one, is really just about trying to clear my head and think about what's on my mind right now. Hopefully that translates in some way to what's on all of our minds right now in terms of culture."

The first Knives Out was both a financial and critical success, resulting in an intense bidding war between distributors about who could secure the rights to follow-up films. Netflix prevailed, but complicating matters is that Glass Onion only played in theaters for a week before premiering on the streaming platform a month later.

Johnson went on to detail the importance of his film being available in theaters, yet that the third film is so far out from being released, he doesn't know what the movie landscape will look like in a few years.

"It's very, very important to me," Johnson shared of the theatrical experience. "And with the Benoit Blanc movies, what's fun about making them is really trying to do the Hitchcock thing of playing the audience like a piano. So just standing in the back of theaters and watching Glass Onion play with crowds, it's been such an exhilarating experience. It's like a drug."

He continued, "It's such a weird time right now because I'm just starting to work on writing the next mystery movie, and it'll be a few years before it comes out and God only knows what the landscape's gonna look like at that point. I feel like trying to guess where we're gonna be next is maybe a fool's errand."

Stay tuned for details on Knives Out 3.

