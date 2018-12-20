Netflix Releases Sandra Bullock’s ‘Bird Box’ Five Minute Sneak Peek

Bird Box is hitting Netflix tomorrow and it looks delightfully terrifying. Thanks to a five-minute sneak peak released by Netflix earlier today, we now have more information about what’s going on in the latest Sandra Bullock horror flick.

The new clip begins with an incredibly tense Mamma Bullock, who lectures her kids so fiercely on how to behave when they go outside (keep those eyes closed!), you can’t help but feel the urgency surrounding whatever dark force is lurking in this movie’s universe.

After scaring the pants off her children and traveling blindfolded to a boat, the preview jumps back in time five years to Bullock getting an ultrasound with Sarah Paulson (who, sadly, doesn’t appear to have a long life in this movie). As they leave the hospital, something mysteriously crazy and disturbing starts to go down, and while trying to escape in their car, Paulson is tranced by something we can’t see, and then their car flips.

It’s an intense five minutes and we can only hope the entire film will be the same, wild ride.

The trailer describes the dark force in the film as “seeing an entity that takes on the form of your worst fears.” Sounds like it’s some kind of all-knowing, fast-moving boggart (from the Harry Potter series) that is impossible to escape.

When the original trailer first arrived, people couldn’t help but compare the movie to John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place, which required the film’s characters to remain silent at all times to avoid being killed. Bird Box, on the other hand, requires you to keep your eyes closed, which sounds pretty difficult to maneuver. It also appears the villain is an “entity” rather than a creature. Either way, we’re excited to see how the movie differs and where the rest of the plot takes us.

In addition to Bullock and Paulson, who are reuniting only months after the release of Ocean’s 8, Bird Box is set to star Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight, The Predator), John Malkovich (Deep Water Horizon, Being John Malkovich), Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Animal Kingdom), Rosa Salazar (Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Alita: Battle Angel), Danielle Macdonald (Patti Cake$, Dumplin’), Lil Rey Howery (Get Out, Tag), Tom Hollander (Pride & Prejudice, Mowgli: Legends of the Jungle), Machine Gun Kelly (Nerve, Bright), and BD Wong (Jurassic World, Mr. Robot).



Bird Box is streaming on Netflix starting December 21st, 2018.