Netflix Responds to Avengers: Doomsday Cast Announcement (& Promotes Everybody’s Live)

Play video

Marvel Studios and The Russo Brothers had everyone’s attention earlier today during their reveal of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, and they definitely shocked fans with a few of those unexpected returns for the next big Marvel event. Revealing the cast with the names on the chairs quickly resulted in a number of great memes and parodies, and Netflix had one of the best responses, which they used to also promote the new episode of Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney. You can check it out in the post below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix has a stacked lineup for the new episode, which airs tonight at 7 PM PST, and they replaced the lineup for Avengers: Doomsday with that stacked episode’s roster. That includes chairs for Mulaney and co-host Richard Kind, as well as Saymo, Pete Davidson, Luenell, Henry Winkler, licensed funeral director Raymundo Perez-Plascencia, and musical guest Mannequin Pussy.

Netflix shared the photos with the caption, “Take a seat. #EverybodysLive @ 10pm et / 7pm pt”, which is a play on Marvel’s “take a seat” caption they had for their Doomsday cast rollout. Netflix didn’t miss a beat here, especially when you’re also trying to hype up your own show that airs later the same day.

Over the course of 5 hours, Marvel revealed 27 stars from recent Marvel projects and films outside of the MCU. While that included previously known or assumed members of the cast like Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, it also features several welcome surprises, and many of those were from the pre-MCU X-Men films.

In addition to the return of Kelsey Grammer as Beast (who appeared in a post-credits scene in The Marvels), it will also feature the returns of Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Alan Cumming, just to name a few. The most shocking reveal though was Channing Tatum, who seems to be reprising his role from Deadpool & Wolverine as everyone’s favorite cajun Gambit.

There could be even more surprises when Doomsday finally rolls around, and hopefully, Everybody’s Live will find a way to play off that just like they did here. Who knows, maybe we’ll even get some MCU stars on the show at some point? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

What did you think of the big reveal and Netflix’s response? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Marvel with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!