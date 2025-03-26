Marvel Just Confirmed a Stranger Things Reunion in Avengers: Doomsday

Play video

Marvel Studios has had everyone buzzing today thanks to their slow roll cast reveal for Avengers: Doomsday, and during that reveal Stranger Things fans got the tease of a welcome reunion. The video has been spotlighting the at this point massive cast for Doomsday, and Stranger Things fans took note of two specific names, which are David Harbour and Joseph Quinn, and now we know they will likely have some sort of fun moment on screen in what is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s biggest movies ever.

Harbour plays the lovable oaf Red Guardian, and made his MCU debut in Black Widow. The character will make his return in the heavily anticipated Thunderbolts*, which will team him up with Yelena Belova, U.S. Agent, Ghost, Taskmaster, and Winter Soldier, as well as with Bob, who is also The Sentry and The Void.

Harbour has now been confirmed to make an appearance in Doomsday, which also means he will survive whatever is happening in Thunderbolts*. As for Quinn, he will be making his debut in this year’s Fantastic Four First Steps, where he will be playing Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch.

The Fantastic Four is likely to have a huge role in Doomsday with Doctor Doom at the center of it all, and that was also the case in the comics in Secret Wars. As it stands, at some point we are likely to see Quinn and Harbour share the screen, and even if they don’t acknowledge the Stranger Things connection, fans of the show will still love it.

Harbour has played the role of Jim Hopper on Stranger Things since the beginning and has played an instrumental role throughout the series. He was thought to be dead at one point but managed to survive, and is set to reprise his role in the upcoming final fifth season.

Quinn joined the series in season 4 as D&D DM and rocker extraordinaire Eddie Munson, and while he tragically died at the end of the season, it didn’t stop him from becoming a fan favorite. It is likely he won’t be featured in season 5 due to his death, but you never know what to expect in Stranger Things, even if it’s just an appearance in a flashback.

