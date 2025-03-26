Marvel Confirms Another Fan-Favorite X-Men Actor for Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel is bringing back yet another X-Men for its upcoming superhero epic, Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel is known for creating some truly large movies with the biggest and best casts in the world. Each movie is surrounded in secrecy with some actors claiming they don’t even fully know what they are shooting. With that said, Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are expected to be the biggest movies Marvel has done yet thanks to over 20 years of storytelling coming to a conclusion. While plot details are under wraps, Marvel has begun announcing the cast for Avengers: Doomsday all day long and it’s already pretty massive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While a lot of expected cast members are confirmed such as Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, and Sebastian Stan, there have been a few surprises. Avengers: Doomsday will feature beloved X-Men characters such as Beast, played by Kelsey Grammer. Of course, Grammer played Beast back in X-Men: The Last Stand. However, he’s not the only returning X-Men from that era of Marvel. Yes, Patrick Stewart is once again returning as Professor Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel confirmed his return during a livestream which also announced that Avengers: Doomsday has entered production. This could very well mark the fourth time we see Patrick Stewart die as Professor X as well. He died in X-Men: The Last Stand, Logan, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Could he go four for four? It seems likely!

professor x in doctor strange in the multiverse of madness

Grammer and Stewart will be joined by a plethora of older X-Men cast as well. James Marsden is confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday alongside Alan Cummings who played Nightcrawler. Mystique actress Rebecca Romijn was also announced. Perhaps most notably, Ian McKellen will return as Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday, which will be his first time playing the character in a decade. It’s looking like Avengers: Doomsday will be as much of an X-Men movie as it is a regular MCU team-up film. Needless to say, it’s likely this will be one chaotic movie.

It’s likely a lot of these characters will be killed off as there are still tons of expected Marvel heroes like Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Hulk, and many, many others are notably absent from the massive Avengers: Doomsday cast. Perhaps they will still be in the movie, but have smaller roles with the opportunity for a larger presence in Secret Wars in 2027. Either way, it’s clear Avengers: Doomsday is going to be an absolute monster of a movie.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on May 1st, 2026. What do you think of Patrick Stewart returning to the Marvel universe? Let me know in the comments!