Netflix Reveals First Look at Jason Momoa Action Movie Sweet Girl

Fresh off their huge push earlier this week that new original movies will be dropping on the streaming service every week for the rest of the year, Netflix has offered a first look at one of the titles, the upcoming Jason Momoa action-thriller, Sweet Girl. The film will be released worldwide on the service on August 20 and the first photo offers a tease of what fans can expect. In the movie, a devastated husband (Momoa) vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter (Isabela Merced). Check out the photo below!

Joining Momoa and Merced in the film are Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Amy Brenneman, Adria Arjona, and Justin Bartha, Brian Mendoza directs. Momoa produced the feature in addition to starring, having previously collaborated with Mendoza on the2018 action-thriller Braven, something that found a new life on Netflix over the course of the last year. Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson also produce the film, the former have also worked with Momoa on the TV series Frontier.

Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced are a father-daughter duo on the run in SWEET GIRL. The global Netflix summer action drops worldwide on August 20—and a first look drops right here, right now 💪💥 pic.twitter.com/BDa83oBHo5 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 28, 2021

Sweet Girl isn't the only project that Momoa has with Netflix that's on the horizon either as the streamer previously offered a first look at the actor in Slumberland, the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the iconic story Little Nemo in Slumberland. Details surrounding the upcoming film have been relatively slim but two photos from the film have been released previously, showcasing Momoa's unconventional costume and a set of horns on his head. That film won't be released until 2022.

As part of their push of new original features, Netflix confirmed a slate of release dates earlier this week that, in addition to Sweet Girl, includes films like The Woman in the Window on May 14, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead on May 21, America: The Motion Picture on June 30, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans in July, The Kissing Booth 3on August 11, and even the Fear Street Trilogy (confirmed to debut this summer). You can find their full roster of confirmed movies arriving this year over here.

Momoa won't be stopping either though as the actor has the upcoming sequel to Aquaman on his schedule. The Warner Bros. movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters in December of 2022.