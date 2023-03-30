Netflix Reveals First Trailer for Rachel Leigh Cook's New Romcom, A Tourist's Guide to Love

Netflix has released the trailer for A Tourist's Guide to Love, an upcoming romantic comedy starring She's All That and Josie and the Pussycats star Rachael Leigh Cook. In the film, Cook plays a travel executive, recently out of a breakup, who decides to head to Vietnam and get a sense for the country's tourist industry herself. A romance develops pretty quickly with her tour guide (Scott Ly), who encourages her to leave the pre-fab travel packages behind and see the "real" country off the beaten path.

A Tourist's Guide to Love reunites Cook with her Josie and the Pussycats co-star Missi Pyle. The cast also includes Scott Ly, Ben Feldman, Glynn Sweet, Alexa Povah, Jacqueline Correa, Nondumiso Tembe, Andrew Barth Feldman, Morgan Dudley, Quinn Trúc Trần, Nsưt Lê Thiện.

You can see it below.

"Vietnam is insanely beautiful, and the landscape is so incredibly diverse, and that's why I think it's so important that we set the movie in so many different places," Cook said in January. "The topography varies so greatly and it's such an asset to the movie and to everyone who is able to see it."

"It was really important to me to tell a story about life in Vietnam now," writer Eirene Tran Donohue added. "One that was full of joy and love and celebration. I wanted to change the conversation about Vietnam, to highlight it as a modern thriving country whose stories are worthy of being told."

You can check out the film's official synopsis from Netflix below.

A Tourist's Guide To Love follows a travel executive (Rachel Leigh Cook) who, after an unexpected breakup, decides to accept an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way, she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide (Scott Ly) when they decide to reroute the bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

Directed by Steven K. Tsuchida from a screenplay by Vietnamese-American writer Eirene Tran Donohue, A Tourist's Guide to Love is produced by Rachael Leigh Cook and Joel S. Rice for Muse Entertainment. Executive producers include Jim Head for Head First Productions and Lydia Storie for Muse Entertainment and Steven K. Tsuchida.

A Tourist's Guide to Love will be available to stream on Netflix on April 21.