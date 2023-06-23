Fan-Favorite 2000s Comedy Rising Through the Netflix Top 10

The Netflix Top 10 Movies List is always full of little surprises. Extraction 2 currently dominating the daily rotating charts isn't shocking anyone, given how well its predecessor performed and how positive the reviews have been. The current surprise comes later on down the list. Accepted, the 2006 college comedy starring Justin Long, is sneakily rising up the ranks of Netflix's Top 10, grabbing the attention of movie fans 17 years after its initial release.

Accepted, which also stars Jonah Hill and Blake Lively, wasn't a big hit when it was released in theaters, grossing just $38.6 million at the global box office and receiving less-than-positive reviews from most critics. Over the years, however, Accepted found an audience as it made its way to DVD, and those fans are rediscovering the movie on Netflix.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Accepted in the sixth overall position, having climbed a little higher on the list each of the last couple of days.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 list below!