Fan-Favorite 2000s Comedy Rising Through the Netflix Top 10
The Netflix Top 10 Movies List is always full of little surprises. Extraction 2 currently dominating the daily rotating charts isn't shocking anyone, given how well its predecessor performed and how positive the reviews have been. The current surprise comes later on down the list. Accepted, the 2006 college comedy starring Justin Long, is sneakily rising up the ranks of Netflix's Top 10, grabbing the attention of movie fans 17 years after its initial release.
Accepted, which also stars Jonah Hill and Blake Lively, wasn't a big hit when it was released in theaters, grossing just $38.6 million at the global box office and receiving less-than-positive reviews from most critics. Over the years, however, Accepted found an audience as it made its way to DVD, and those fans are rediscovering the movie on Netflix.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Accepted in the sixth overall position, having climbed a little higher on the list each of the last couple of days.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 list below!
1. Extraction 2
"Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster."
2. Take Care of Maya
"In this documentary, an anguished couple in Florida battles authorities for custody of their ailing daughter after being accused of child abuse."
3. The Mule
"In dire financial straits and estranged from his family, an ornery old horticulturist becomes a delivery driver for a Mexican drug cartel."
4. Extraction
"A hardened gun-for-hire's latest mission becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he's sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord's kidnapped son."
5. The Boss Baby
"A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they're not around."
6. Accepted
"Rejected by every college he applied to, a high school senior invents a fake university that will fool his parents and help his fellow outcasts."
7. 47 Ronin
"This action-adventure follows the exploits of 47 Samurai warriors who plot to exact revenge on a court official responsible for their master's death."
8. Unbroken
"Olympic track star Louis Zamperini becomes a pilot during World War II and endures a brutal struggle for survival when he is captured by the Japanese."
9. The Angry Birds Movie
"Sentenced to anger management class, grumpy Red becomes a hero who trains his fellow birds to unleash their inner fury when pigs invade their island."
10. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."