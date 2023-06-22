Netflix's FUBAR and SWAT Top Latest Streaming Ratings

The move to television has been a fruitful one for action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, his partnership with Netflix already yielding dominant results in the world of streaming. FUBAR, Schwarzenegger's first ongoing TV series, quickly rose to the top of Netflix's own TV charts after its premiere last month, and outside streaming data is now confirming just how popular the series was out of the gate.

Nielsen's latest streaming rankings measured the biggest movies and shows across all major streaming services for the week of May 22-28. FUBAR stole the show for that viewing window, followed closely by a splashy Netflix acquisition. S.W.A.T. has been through some cancellation/uncancellation drama at CBS over the last couple of months, but those headlines helped send the Shemar Moore series up the charts.

For May 22-28, FUBAR was the most-watched title in all of streaming. According to Nielsen's data, the series was watched for a total of 1.5 billion minutes during that week. SWAT came in second with 1.4 billion minutes, falling just short of FUBAR's total. SWAT also brought in viewership from three different services, as the series has episodes on Netflix, Paramount+, and Hulu.

FUBAR and SWAT were the only two titles that week to cross the one billion minute mark, but they were followed closely by All American and NCIS, both of which have been big acquired performers for Netflix.

S.W.A.T. Cancelled by CBS — Then Renewed Again

In early May, CBS opted to cancel SWAT after six seasons, despite its solid ratings over the years. The outcry from both fans and those who worked on the show was so loud that the network quickly reversed its decision. SWAT is now coming back for a seventh and final season.

"We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope said in a joint statement. "S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show's storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season."

S.W.A.T. on Netflix

In the midst of the drama, it was announced that SWAT would be moving to Netflix for its new, long-term streaming home. The first five seasons of the series were added to Netflix's streaming roster, with the sixth season expected to arrive later this year. For now, newer episodes of the series are available on Paramount+ and Hulu.