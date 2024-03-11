Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel Leads Netflix Movie Charts After Weekend Debut

The main movie focus of the weekend was undoubtedly Oppenheimer and the other films that won big during Sunday nights Academy Awards telecast. Over on Netflix, however, a new release was dominating the attention of subscribers. Damsel, the new fantasy thriller starring Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown, debuted on Netflix this past Friday and quickly made its way to the top of the streamer's movie rankings.

From director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, Damsel tells the story of a young woman who is set to marry a handsome prince, but ends up becoming his family's sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon.

After its release on Friday, Damsel immediately shot to the top of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, where it has stayed throughout the weekend. Monday's edition of the list still features Damsel in the number one overall spot, as it continues to find new viewers each day.

Check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!