Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel Leads Netflix Movie Charts After Weekend Debut
Damsel is currently the top movie on Netflix.
The main movie focus of the weekend was undoubtedly Oppenheimer and the other films that won big during Sunday nights Academy Awards telecast. Over on Netflix, however, a new release was dominating the attention of subscribers. Damsel, the new fantasy thriller starring Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown, debuted on Netflix this past Friday and quickly made its way to the top of the streamer's movie rankings.
From director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, Damsel tells the story of a young woman who is set to marry a handsome prince, but ends up becoming his family's sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon.
After its release on Friday, Damsel immediately shot to the top of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, where it has stayed throughout the weekend. Monday's edition of the list still features Damsel in the number one overall spot, as it continues to find new viewers each day.
Check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Damsel
"A young woman's marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival when she's offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon."
2. Noah
"After a pious man receives a vision of an apocalyptic flood sent by God, he begins building an ark large enough for his family and pairs of every animal."
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
4. Turbo
"A speed-obsessed snail who dreams of being the world's greatest race car driver gets his chance when an accident imbues him with high-octane speed."
5. Unthinkable
"An FBI agent and a Black Ops interrogator race to get answers from an uncooperative subject before he can detonate three hidden nuclear bombs."
6. Fear
"An impressionable teenager falls for a dreamy older guy from the wrong side of the tracks — only to discover he's actually the stuff of nightmares."
7. Alone
"When a lone traveler flees the city looking for a fresh start, she meets a sadistic stalker who tries to make the wilderness her final destination."
8. Fun With Dick and Jane
"After losing their high-paying corporate job, a husband and wife turn to bank robbery to maintain their standard of living."
9. Spaceman
"Six months into a solo mission, a lonely astronaut confronts the cracks in his marriage with help from a mysterious creature he discovers on the ship."
10. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
"Unknowingly the heir to a kingdom of mythical sea creatures, a sheltered teen must master her newfound powers and defend the world from an evil threat."