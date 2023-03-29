Netflix Renews Its Newest Hit Series for Season 2

The newest big TV hit on Netflix is officially coming back for a second season. Last week, Netflix debuted the first installment of The Night Agent, the new series from The Shield's Shawn Ryan. It didn't take long for The Night Agent to make an impression on TV fans, becoming a streaming sensation almost overnight. Over the course of its first few days, The Night Agent racked up an astonishing 168.71 million hours viewed, so Netflix obviously ordered more episodes.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that The Night Agent had officially been renewed for Season 2. The Sony Pictures Television Studios production, based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, will be heading back into production on more episodes in the future. A specific timetable for Season 2 has yet to be revealed.

"The last week has been a whirlwind as we've finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world," showrunner Shawn Ryan said in a statement. "To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn't be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans."

"We're proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world," added Jinny Howe, Vice President of Drama Series, Netflix. "Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we're here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love."

"We are thrilled to see The Night Agent become an instant global sensation and can't wait to continue telling this story with our remarkable cast, creative leader, Shawn Ryan and our wonderful partners at Netflix," said Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television.

