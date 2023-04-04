The Night Agent on Pace to Be One of Netflix's Biggest Original Shows of All Time

The Night Agent is shaping up to be much more than just a popular TV show for Netflix. At this point, the new thriller series is well on its way to becoming one of the biggest original shows in the streamer's history. After an opening weekend that saw Shawn Ryan's series log more than 167 million hours in just its first few days on the service. The Night Agent made an even bigger splash in its first full week.

On Tuesday, Netflix released its streaming data for viewership from the week of March 27th through April 2nd. Unsurprisingly, The Night Agent was the top show over the course of the week, but some might have underestimated just how well it would perform. In that time frame, The Night Agent racked up a whopping 216.4 million viewing hours.

This means The Night Agent has totaled around 385 million hours on Netflix in less than two weeks. It's already only 120 million hours short of hitting the all-time Top 10 for English-language original series in their first month. The Night Agent will surely crack Netflix's all-time Top 10, and it could reach as high as the Top 5 if this pace continues.

The Night Agent Season 2

It took Netflix less than a week to renew The Night Agent for Season 2. There's no timetable for the sophomore season just yet, but it is officially making its way to Netflix in the future, and it will follow Peter Sutherland Jr. on a new mission for Night Action.

"The last week has been a whirlwind as we've finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world," creator Shawn Ryan said in a statement. "To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn't be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans."

"We're proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world," added Jinny Howe, Vice President of Drama Series, Netflix. "Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we're here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love."

"We are thrilled to see The Night Agent become an instant global sensation and can't wait to continue telling this story with our remarkable cast, creative leader, Shawn Ryan and our wonderful partners at Netflix," said Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television.