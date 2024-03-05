2014 Godzilla Lands on Netflix Top 10 Ahead of Godzilla x Kong Release

The MonsterVerse continues this year in theaters, as Warner Bros. and Legendary are preparing to release Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at the end of the month. While the entire MonsterVerse film franchise can be found on Max (as well as the Monarch series on Apple TV+), the film that kicked the series off was actually added to Netflix's lineup over the last few days. With the next installment hitting theaters soon, 2014's Godzilla is actually climbing the Netflix movie charts.

Godzilla, directed by Gareth Edwards, started Legendary and WB's big screen monster franchise, and it remains the most acclaimed Hollywood take on the iconic Japanese character to-date. After arriving on Netflix, Godzilla has quickly found new fans on the service.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Godzilla in the ninth overall position, beating out a ton of other films that were also added to the lineup at the start of the month.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!