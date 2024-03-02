Godzilla And Kong Unite in New Empire Poster

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is seeing two of the world's most popular kaiju not fight one another, but team-up to take on new kaiju emerging from the Hollow Earth. The Skar King and Shimo have been shown as dark reflections of the head of Skull Island and the lizard king, with Kong and Godzilla needing to rely on each other to defeat them. In a new poster, Godzilla and Kong are shown at their strongest as Legendary Entertainment prepares to unite the legendary beasts.

Luckily, while Kong and Godzilla are facing some powerful, dark reflections of themselves in The New Empire, they're arriving in the film with their own upgrades. For reasons yet unknown, Skull Island's king is able to get his hand on a mechanical glove that seemingly will boost his strength level to take on the orange-furred Hollow Earth denizen. On the flip side, director Adam Wingard has stated that the upcoming sequel will see Godzilla "evolving" to take on a new pink form. Thanks to this color change, the king of the monsters is getting a serious power upgrade as well, though it will be interesting to see which of the kaiju pair will be the most powerful thanks to these new glow-ups.

A Kaiju Union Like No Other

Recently, a hilarious new television spot for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire showed that the team-up for the monsters would include something many kaiju fans didn't see coming. In one brief flash, viewers are given a look at Kong riding on Godzilla's back as the two charge into what appears to be the Hollow Earth.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to hit theaters later this month on March 29th. Here's how Warner Bros Pictures describes the next entry of the MonsterVerse, "This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Do you think The New Empire will give way to new installments for the MonsterVerse? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.