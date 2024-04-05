Multiple M. Night Shymalan Movies Making Waves on Netflix Top 10
Split and Glass are both among the most popular films on Netflix.
A bunch of popular movies arrived on Netflix at the start of April, several of which became quick hits with the streamer's subscribers. In addition to several hot Warner Bros. titles, Netflix also added a couple of the more recent films from polarizing filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. Both of those films are among those climbing through Netflix's ranks, making some noise on the streamer's Top 10 Movies list.
Split and Glass are both part of Shyamalan's Mr. Glass trilogy, expanding the story of the hit film Unbreakable. Starring James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson, and Bruce Willis, these two films bring that story to a close, and Netflix users have apparently been eager to see how it all goes down.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features both Split and Glass among Netflix's most popular films. Glass sits in the third overall spot, with Split right behind it in fourth. Unfortunately, the film that started the whole saga isn't on Netflix with the other two. Unbreakable is currently only streaming on Max.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. The Little Things
"When a suspect begins taunting the police, a star detective and haunted deputy sheriff struggle to get to the truth — and avoid repeating past mistakes."
2. Baby Driver
"In this wry acton thriller, a young getaway driver's final heist goes wrong."
3. Glass
"Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson is Mr. Glass. His bones may be brittle, but his mind is a weapon that not even his superhuman rivals can withstand."
4. Split
"A man with dissociative identity disorder abducts three teenage girls, who must find a way to escape before his most dangerous personality takes over."
5. Skyscraper
"When his family becomes trapped after terrorists attack the world's tallest building, a security consultant goes to extreme lengths to try and save them."
6. Space Jam: A New Legacy
"LeBron James needs the Tune Squad's skills to save his son when an evil AI program challenges him to a basketball game."
7. Mortal Engines
"In a postapocalyptic world, a young woman and her rebel friends seek to stop the giant mobile city of London from devouring everything in its path."
8. The Accountant
"Not only is this accountant able to dig deeply into a company's books, he's also an expert assassin, and his new client can use both skills."
9. The Wages of Fear
"Hurtling across a hazardous desert with an explosive cargo in tow, a group of mercenaries will stop at nothing to save the day — and earn cold hard cash."
10. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."