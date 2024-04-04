Sons of Anarchy Star Joins Creator Kurt Sutter's New Netflix Series

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is readying his next TV series at Netflix, and he's bringing one of his original SOA stars along for the ride. Sutter's new series is a Western titled The Abandons, and it follows a group of families setting out through the west in the 1800s. As production hears, the cast has been coming together, and Sutter has enlisted a couple of former cohorts from the Sons of Anarchy franchise. First it was Mayans MC star Clayton Cardenas joining the series. This week, Sons of Anarchy alum Ryan Hurst joined the cast.

According to Variety, Hurst is one of several new additions to the cast of The Abandons, and he will be featured in a recurring role. The specifics of that role, however, are being kept under wraps. Hurst starred on Sons of Anarchy as Opie Winston, the best friend and right hand man of eventual club president Jax Teller. Hurst also starred in Remember the Titans, Bates Motel, and The Walking Dead.

The other new names joining The Abandons alongside Hurst are Michael Greyeyes, Michiel Huisman, and Toby Hemingway. The cast of The Abandons is led by The X-Files' Gillian Anderson and Game of Thrones alum Lena Heady. The lineup also includes Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lucas Till, Lamar Johnson, Aisling Franciosi, Natalia del Riego, Brian F. O'Byrne, Clayton Cardenas, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Haig Sutherland, Jack Doolan, Jonathan Koensgen, Katelyn Wells, Marc Menchaca, Michael Ornstein (another SOA alum), Patton Oswalt, and Sarah White.

Here's the official synopsis for The Abandons:

"As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, 'justice' is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land."

Are you looking forward to seeing what Sutter and Netflix have in store for The Abandons? Let us know in the comments!