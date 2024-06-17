Three-Body Problem Getting Movie Adaptation

A new movie is in the works based on the popular Three-Body Problem novels. The first season of 3 Body Problem premiered on Netflix back in March, and the streamer has already renewed it for a second season, with a third also in development. If that wasn't enough for Three-Body Problem fans, there's also a movie to look forward to in the future from Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou. Enlight Media CEO Wang Changtian announced the Three-Body Problem movie over the weekend during the opening forum of the Shanghai International Film Festival.

Wang Changtian noted that the Three-Body Problem movie is in post-production, and footage of the announcement made its way to social media. The Netflix version of 3 Body Problem hails from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and teams them up with Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood). It's based on the award-winning novel The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin, and is a sci-fi epic that spans decades and features an alien invasion.

Zhang Yimou's resume includes 1987's Red Sorghum, 1992's The Story of Qiu Ju, 1994's To Live, 1999's The Road Home, 2004's House of Flying Daggers, and 2021's Cliff Walkers. He also directed Matt Damon in 2016's The Great Wall. He's a two-time winner of Venice's Golden Lion and the Golden Bear at Berlin, and Yimou also directed the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympic Games, and the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

What is 3 Body Problem about?

The official description of 3 Body Problem reads, "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

The cast includes Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, John Bradley, Alex Sharp, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, Zine Tseng, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer, Jonathan Pryce, Liam Cunningham, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Saamer Usmani, and Eve Ridley.