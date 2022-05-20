Polarizing Family Film Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10

The last couple of weeks have seen the same films making up the rotating Top 10 Movies list on Netflix. Save for the new original hits like Senior Year and Our Father, the Top 10 has been dominated by the likes of Den of Thieves, Marmaduke, and Happy Gilmore for quite a while. Over the last couple of days, however, another movie made its way onto the list, one that has been met with polarizing reactions ever since its release.

The film in question is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tim Burton's 2005 take on Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, this time starring Johnny Depp as the eccentric candy mogul. The film divided audiences when it was first released, with many who loved the original Willy Wonka believing Burton's take was a little too strange and off-putting. That said, the movie has quite a few fans as well.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory continues to be divisive, but that doesn't mean it isn't popular amongst streaming subscribers. Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 list shows Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as the eighth-most popular film on the entire service.

You can check out a breakdown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below!