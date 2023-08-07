Surprising 2020 Thriller Movie Leading Netflix Top 10
Fatale, starring Michael Ealy and Hilary Swank, leads all movies on Netflix.
An influx of new movies at the start of the month has brought a lot of changes to the movie rankings on Netflix. The streaming service saw quite a few films make their way to its lineup in the early days of August and they have already started to make an impact. Unsurprisingly, Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features two different Fast & Furious films and Despicable Me 2. The big surprise at the start of the week comes in the number one position on the list, where a little-known thriller from 2020 has risen to the top of the rankings.
Fatale, a steamy thriller starring Michael Ealy and Hilary Swank, is currently the biggest movie on Netflix. Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees the film take the highest spot, passing recent originals like Happiness for Beginners and his licensed movies like Hidden Strike.
Fatale didn't make a whole lot of money at the box office, and it didn't receive very positive reviews, but that hasn't stopped it from finding some success on Netflix after being added to the service. The film tells the story of a successful sports agent who gets tangled up in a complicated web of lies and murder after a one-night affair.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Fatale
"A one-night stand in Las Vegas turns into a nightmare for a married, successful sports agent when the stranger he cheated with wreaks havoc on his life."
2. River Wild
"A group of whitewater rafters becomes stranded in raging rapids when they're targeted by a saboteur intent on keeping shocking secrets buried."
3. Happiness for Beginners
"At a crossroads after her divorce, a schoolteacher ventures toward a fresh start in life – and love – when she signs up for a grueling group hiking trip."
4. Hidden Strike
"Two elite soldiers must escort civilians through a gauntlet of gunfire and explosions in this film starring Jackie Chan and John Cena."
5. Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
"Through revealing interviews with experts and victims' families, this gripping documentary examines the problem of deadly foodborne illness in the US."
6. Non-Stop
"An air marshal receives a deadly threat during a flight: a passenger will be killed on board every 20 minutes until $150 million lands in a bank account."
7. Fast Five
"Dominic Toretto and the crew race to Brazil and attempt a $100 million heist for their freedom, with a drug lord and a federal agent in hot pursuit."
8. Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noire The Movie
"After a guardian of magical jewels turns an awkward girl and a popular boy into superheroes, they can never reveal their identities – even to each other."
9. The Fast and the Furious
"An undercover cop infiltrates a Los Angeles street-racing crew suspected of big hijackings and unexpectedly falls for the gang leader's sister."
10. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."