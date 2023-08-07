Surprising 2020 Thriller Movie Leading Netflix Top 10

An influx of new movies at the start of the month has brought a lot of changes to the movie rankings on Netflix. The streaming service saw quite a few films make their way to its lineup in the early days of August and they have already started to make an impact. Unsurprisingly, Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features two different Fast & Furious films and Despicable Me 2. The big surprise at the start of the week comes in the number one position on the list, where a little-known thriller from 2020 has risen to the top of the rankings.

Fatale, a steamy thriller starring Michael Ealy and Hilary Swank, is currently the biggest movie on Netflix. Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees the film take the highest spot, passing recent originals like Happiness for Beginners and his licensed movies like Hidden Strike.

Fatale didn't make a whole lot of money at the box office, and it didn't receive very positive reviews, but that hasn't stopped it from finding some success on Netflix after being added to the service. The film tells the story of a successful sports agent who gets tangled up in a complicated web of lies and murder after a one-night affair.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!