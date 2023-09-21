Acclaimed New Rom-Com an Instant Hit on the Netflix Top 10
Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy star in Netflix's newest hit movie.
It seems Netflix has a new romantic comedy hit on its hands. The streaming service has been steadily releasing new films in the genre for a few years now, but only some of them are great at grabbing the attention of subscribers. Netflix's newest rom-com, Love at First Sight, seems to be one of those that resonates with movie fans, as the film has quickly risen through the Netflix Top 10 Movies chart to take over the number one spot.
Love at First Sight stars Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy as stranger who meet on a flight from New York to London, falling in love along the way. Their stories, and their futures, are left up to the choices they make next. After being released late last week — with very little marketing — Love at First Sight has already become the most popular film on Netflix.
Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Love at First Sight in the number one spot, passing the likes of The Wolf of Wall Street and recent number one film Woody Woodpecker.
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Love at First Sight
"Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbably — but love has a way of defying the odds."
2. The Wolf of Wall Street
"A stockbroker soars to decadent, drug-fueled highs while trying to elude the FBI as he and his colleagues make untold millions with brazenly shady deals."
3. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
"As Toula and Ian try to liven up their marriage, an old family secret inspires the extended Portokalos clan to put on another wedding."
4. Woody Woodpecker
"A rascally bird with a distinctive laugh pecks back with a vengeance when his forest habitat is threatened by a slick lawyer building his dream home."
5. Cry Macho
"Washed up and without purpose, an old radio star agrees to retrieve his former boss's young son from Mexico, where the boy lives with his troubled mom."
6. Matilda
"Fed up with mistreatment at home and at school, a gifted young girl uses her newly discovered powers to stand up for herself and her fellow classmates."
7. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."
8. The Boss Baby
"A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they're not around."
9. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
"BFFs Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threaten to ruin everything."
10. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."