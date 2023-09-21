Acclaimed New Rom-Com an Instant Hit on the Netflix Top 10

It seems Netflix has a new romantic comedy hit on its hands. The streaming service has been steadily releasing new films in the genre for a few years now, but only some of them are great at grabbing the attention of subscribers. Netflix's newest rom-com, Love at First Sight, seems to be one of those that resonates with movie fans, as the film has quickly risen through the Netflix Top 10 Movies chart to take over the number one spot.

Love at First Sight stars Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy as stranger who meet on a flight from New York to London, falling in love along the way. Their stories, and their futures, are left up to the choices they make next. After being released late last week — with very little marketing — Love at First Sight has already become the most popular film on Netflix.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Love at First Sight in the number one spot, passing the likes of The Wolf of Wall Street and recent number one film Woody Woodpecker.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!