New Original Netflix Movies Take Over Top 10

Over the last couple of weeks, the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies list has been dominated by titles that aren't new, but just recently made their way to Netflix. U.S. Marshals, Happy Gilmore, Den of Thieves, and The Gentlemen have all been solid hits for the streamer as of late. That changed on Thursday with the arrival of two new Netflix originals, both of which immediately rose to the first two spots on the list.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features two brand new titles out in front. The first is a documentary called Our Father, which is the latest in a run of wild true crime stories to become a hit on the streaming service. Our Father follows a group of women who uncover a horrifying scheme run by a fertility specialist.

In second place is the new war movie called Operation Mincemeat, which tells the true story of a British intelligence mission in World War II. The film stars Colin Firth and Succession star Matthew Macfadyen. Both of these movies were added to Netflix in the last week, and it hasn't taken long for them to catch on with subscribers here in the United States.

You can check out a breakdown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below.