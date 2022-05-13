New Original Netflix Movies Take Over Top 10
Over the last couple of weeks, the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies list has been dominated by titles that aren't new, but just recently made their way to Netflix. U.S. Marshals, Happy Gilmore, Den of Thieves, and The Gentlemen have all been solid hits for the streamer as of late. That changed on Thursday with the arrival of two new Netflix originals, both of which immediately rose to the first two spots on the list.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features two brand new titles out in front. The first is a documentary called Our Father, which is the latest in a run of wild true crime stories to become a hit on the streaming service. Our Father follows a group of women who uncover a horrifying scheme run by a fertility specialist.
In second place is the new war movie called Operation Mincemeat, which tells the true story of a British intelligence mission in World War II. The film stars Colin Firth and Succession star Matthew Macfadyen. Both of these movies were added to Netflix in the last week, and it hasn't taken long for them to catch on with subscribers here in the United States.
You can check out a breakdown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below.
1. Our Father
"After a woman's at-home DNA test reveals multiple half-siblings, she discovers a shocking scheme involving donor sperm and a popular fertility doctor."
2. Operation Mincemeat
"Two British intelligence officers hatch an outlandish scheme to trick the Nazis and alter the course of World War II. Based on a true story of deception."
3. U.S. Marshals
"A convicted murderer is on his way to prison when his jet nose-dives into the Louisiana bayou. He escapes, with a U.S. marshal hot on his heels."
4. Den of Thieves
"A highly skilled crew of bank robbers plotting a heist at the supposedly impenetrable Federal Reserve faces off against an elite unit of L.A. cops."
5. Marmaduke
"Mess and mischievous Maramduke has a big heart but can't stay out of trouble! Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky dog show world?"
6. Happy Gilmore
"A failed hockey player turned unconventional golf whiz is determined to win a PGA tournament to save his grandmother's house with the prize money."
7. Forgetting Sarah Marshall
"After his TV star girlfriend, Sarah, breaks his heart, Peter can't move on because she's vacationing at the same resort in Hawaii."
8. The Takedown
"Forced to retest after a decade, two mismatched cops investigate a murder in a divided French town, where a wider conspiracy looms."
9. 42
"Baseball icon Jackie Robinson contends with racism on and off the field when he becomes the first Black Major League Baseball player of the modern era."
10. Forrest Gump
"A gentile, friendly man navigates through the major events of the 1960s and '70s while inspiring those around him with his childlike optimism."