New Netflix Rom-Com Debuts Atop Streamer's Movie Charts

The newest original movie from Netflix wasted no time climbing the streamers film charts. Players is a romantic comedy starring Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., and Lucifer's Tom Ellis, from Pitch Perfect 3 director Trish Sie. The film fittingly premiered on Valentine's Day, the most popular day of the year for romance movies, and Netflix subscribers quickly found their way to it. Just one day later, Players found itself atop the Netflix movie rankings.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Players as the number one movie on the entire service in the United States. It passed recent documentary hit Lover, Killer, Stalker and longtime Top 10 stalwart The Super Mario Bros. Movie to take over the top position on the list.

Players tells the story of a sports writer who is known for intricate schemes in the world of dating, both for her and others. One of those schemes puts her in a place she wasn't expecting, finding love where she least expected it.

You can check out a full breakdown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!