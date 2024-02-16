New Netflix Rom-Com Debuts Atop Streamer's Movie Charts
Players premiered on Valentine's Day and immediately became Netflix's number one movie.
The newest original movie from Netflix wasted no time climbing the streamers film charts. Players is a romantic comedy starring Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., and Lucifer's Tom Ellis, from Pitch Perfect 3 director Trish Sie. The film fittingly premiered on Valentine's Day, the most popular day of the year for romance movies, and Netflix subscribers quickly found their way to it. Just one day later, Players found itself atop the Netflix movie rankings.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Players as the number one movie on the entire service in the United States. It passed recent documentary hit Lover, Killer, Stalker and longtime Top 10 stalwart The Super Mario Bros. Movie to take over the top position on the list.
Players tells the story of a sports writer who is known for intricate schemes in the world of dating, both for her and others. One of those schemes puts her in a place she wasn't expecting, finding love where she least expected it.
You can check out a full breakdown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Players
"A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps?"
2. Lover, Killer, Stalker
"In this twisting documentary, a mechanic tries online dating for the first time and meets a woman who takes romantic obsession to a deadly extreme."
3. American Assassin
"After grad student Mitch Ramp suffers a tragic loss during a terrorist attack, his single-minded thirst for vengeance catches the interest of the CIA."
4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
5. Horrible Bosses 2
"Fed up with their jobs, three friends start their own business. But when an investor double-crosses them, they hatch a plan to kidnap his son."
6. Orion and the Dark
"A boy with an active imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature named Dark."
7. Seraphim Falls
"A former Confederate colonel leads a posse into the mountainous American West on hunt for an ex-Union officer who committed a wartime atrocity."
8. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill."
9. The Re-Education of Molly Singer
"When her partying habits land heroin trouble at work, a lawyer must return to college to help make her boss's shy son more popular — or lose her job."
10. Ready Player One
"In a world on the brink of collapse, a talented gamer takes the lead in a series of challenges to win ownership of a massive virtual reality universe."