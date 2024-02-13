Popular New Netflix Comedy Gets Renewed for Season 2

One of Netflix's hit comedy series is coming back for Season 2. Survival of the Thickest fans can rejoice because Michelle Buteau's funny show, based on her book, managed to snag a renewal for Season 2. Despite premiering during both an actors' strike and a writers' strike, the viewership for Survival of the Thickest managed to keep the comedy series in the Top 10 for quite some time. Of course, Buteau is thrilled about this development and joined TODAY with Hoda and Jenna to talk about Season 2. Survival of the Thickest represents a massive personal accomplishment for the comedian.

"I'm keeping this shirt," Buteau joked. "Just kidding! You guys, I'm getting a Season 2 of Survival of the Thickest. Oh, I'm so excited yes."



what's better than one announcement? two! we're so excited for survival of the thickest to return for season two and for an all-new Michelle Buteau comedy special! pic.twitter.com/lfHAxNWtb5 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 13, 2024

"Oh my goodness, I was in the middle of a pile of laundry, so I was really trying to match socks for five-year-olds," she smirked. "So, the feeling was very confusing. But, also, it was just a very calm overwhelming feeling of joy. But, I didn't jump up and down. I was just like, 'Yes. I did it. This is what I've been working towards.'

Michelle Buteau's Story On Her Terms

(Photo: Netflix)

When this show was revealed, tons of fans were ecstatic for the comedian as these opportunities can be hard to come by. Buteau thought a lot about what shape her show could take on the platform. Netflix purchased the rights to the actress's collection of essays, also titled Survival of the Thickest. Knowing how little control a writer or original creative can have in the adaptation process, Buteau decided that her involvement with every facet is really the only way she could have signed on for this.

"There's so many things that I wanted to tackle, [such as] Black women supporting each other. Oftentimes, especially in comedy, I know that I've experienced [this notion] that there's only one spot for us at the table, and that's not what it should be," Buteau argued in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "And what's that saying? "If you don't have a seat at the table, make your own table." Bitch, I got a table and a buffet, so let's go."

Netfix Is A Joke Festival

Netflix is gearing up for another Netflix Is A Joke festival featuring a bunch of talented performers. From May 2-12, there's 300 comedy shows coming across more than 30 venues. Check out what Netflix had to say about that down below!

"This is a special time for comedy, both for Netflix and the genre at large, " said Robbie Praw, Netflix VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. "We have the privilege of working with comedians who are selling out arenas, winning awards and building fandoms in the millions. In the 10 years that we've been doing stand-up we've seen the art form reach levels we didn't think possible. This festival aims to capture this moment by bringing together the world's best comedians for an unforgettable 11 days."

Here's how they describe that special: "Michelle Buteau, the scene stealing queen of Netflix, delivers the night out we all need right now in her uproariously funny new special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia. Letting loose with a goblet of frosé in hand, she delivers a dynamic hour of comedy that delves into parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men. Her refreshingly honest approach reminds us to appreciate government workers named Otis and, most importantly, that character counts."

