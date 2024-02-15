Umbrella Academy Season 4 Premiere Date Confirmed by Netflix

Netflix has finally confirmed when The Umbrella Academy season 4 will premiere on the streaming service, and Umbrella Academy fans will have to wait six more months. Confirmed in a series of Umbrella Academy character posters, Netflix has announced that Umbrella Academy season 4 will premiere all six episodes on Thursday, August 8. The new season of The Umbrella Academy will be the shortest of the entire series so far, with the first three seasons all consisting of 10 episodes each (all of which are currently streaming to boot). You can check out all the different Umbrella Academy season 4 character posters released by Netflix below.

When is Umbrella Academy season 4 out?

As noted above, Umbrella Academy season 4 will stream in full, with all six of its episodes, on Thursday, August 8, 2024. When Umbrella Academy season 4 is released at the end of the summer it will be the longest gap in-between episodes in the entire history of the series, with over two years since Umbrella Academy season 3 was released on Netflix. A similar gap happened between Umbrella Academy seasons 2 and 3 which was just under two years.

What's Umbrella Academy season 4 about?

The Umbrella Academy season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger with the entire main cast now stranded in an alternate universe from their own...again. This new universe they're in is now built entirely around their father Reginald Hargreeves and his wife Abigail who is now somehow alive. To make things even more interesting though they're all without their super powers, and all decide to go their separate ways now that life has given them a new opportunity to do so. Where it will pick up from there...remains to be seen.

Umbrella Academy 4 cast

The Umbrella Academy season 4 cast has been confirmed to include Elliot Page Viktor Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, David Castaneda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, and Justin H. Mind as Ben Hargreeves. Only a handful of new cast members for The Umbrella Academy season 4 have been confirmed, with , Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, and David Cross all confirmed to appear in some way.

Umbrella Academy 4 ending

Like Game of Thrones before it, The Umbrella Academy has found itself in a weird place where it has surpassed the story of the source material that it's based on. Comic creators Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá have spoken previously about wanting to do multiple more volumes of The Umbrella Academy comic series, but the TV series has gone well beyond what's already been published. Luckily for comic readers and fans of the show, TV series creator Steve Blackman has been in talks with the pair about how they'll handle the ending, and those wondering if the show might spoil the comics may be surprised.

"(Gerard) has a good sort of idea what he wants going forward," Blackman previously told ComicBook.com. "But we've also got to the place where we see the tv show and the graphic novel as being somewhat symbiotic, but on their own path. My goal is not to take the show away from where he's going with the graphic novel, but not everything translates because of money. Sometimes it's just so weird I don't know how we we do the tv version of it, but we're close enough that you know, I have a good sense of where he's going and I love to sort of use as a springboard or the inspiration for ours. So we never want to be on our own path without Gerard and Gabriel's influence in the show."